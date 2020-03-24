Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors by 8 p.m. Monday.
The closures are to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses that can stay open are:
Grocery stores
Supermarkets
Specialty food stores
Beer, wine, and liquor stores
Banks and other financial services
Pharmacies and drug stores
Gas stations and convenience stores
Pet and pet supplies stores
Automotive stores
Car rental businesses
Hardware stores
Businesses ordered to close are:
Car dealers (repair departments can remain open)
Furniture stores
Electronic and appliance stores
Beauty stores
Optical goods stores
Clothing stores
Shoe stores
Jewelry stores
Sporting goods stores
Book stores
Hobby stores
Department stores
Florists
Office supplies stores
Used merchandise stores
https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200322_Executive-Order_2020-246_Retail.pdf
