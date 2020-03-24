Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close their doors by 8 p.m. Monday.

The closures are to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses that can stay open are:

Grocery stores

Supermarkets

Specialty food stores

Beer, wine, and liquor stores

Banks and other financial services

Pharmacies and drug stores

Gas stations and convenience stores

Pet and pet supplies stores

Automotive stores

Car rental businesses

Hardware stores

Businesses ordered to close are:

Car dealers (repair departments can remain open)

Furniture stores

Electronic and appliance stores

Beauty stores

Optical goods stores

Clothing stores

Shoe stores

Jewelry stores

Sporting goods stores

Book stores

Hobby stores

Department stores

Florists

Office supplies stores

Used merchandise stores

https://governor.ky.gov/attachments/20200322_Executive-Order_2020-246_Retail.pdf

