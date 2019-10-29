The courageous action of Katie Belle Miller, granddaughter of Jailer Simon P. Miller at Greenville, prevented a jail escape there in 1919 when four prisoners in the jail, having sawed the bars of their cells with saws and files, caught and gagged the jailer and his granddaughter. The little girl managed to get loose from one of the prisoners who was holding her and ran screaming out of the cage where the prisoners were, locking the door behind her. Unable to get out, the prisoners made no further resistance. The men had hidden in the assembly cage waiting for Miller and his granddaughter to bring them supper. When the jailer and the little girl entered the room, they were grabbed and gagged with handkerchiefs.
• Oct. 28, 1919, John Stevens was slugged and robbed by a man about midnight on Saturday. The man hit Stevens in the face, knocking him down and severely bruising him. He then took $20 away from him. Stevens was returning to his home on Lewis Street when the man overtook him. The man tried to start a conversation as he accompanied him a few feet until they reached a portion of the street shaded by the trees.
• Oct. 29, a 7-week-old baby has disappeared from the home of its grandmother, Fannie Johnson, on Sycamore Street. The child was apparently kidnapped while asleep in its crib on Thursday morning. The woman, having stepped out of the house for a few moments, returned to find the child gone. Inquiry among neighbors failed to locate the child and the police were notified. The child's mother, Bessie Braham, died following the birth of the child.
• Oct. 30, the out-of-town speakers have already arrived for the all-day city conference of the Red Cross home service department at Settle Memorial Church, and men and women prominent in Red Cross circles will also appear on the program. Dr. M. G. Buckner will give the opening address that will be followed by a vocal solo by Miss Blanche Feuerlicht. Supt. J. H. Risley will speak on the "Red Cross Spirit in the Schools."
• Oct. 31, While Mrs. Nina Duvall was out to supper on Wednesday night, someone entered her apartment and stole a velvet handbag containing a diamond ring valued a $115, a plain gold ring, and $15 in cash. The handbag was later found in the yard. The police questioned a girl who worked at the apartments and who, with another girl from Chicago, was in the room shortly before Mrs. Duvall went to supper. Although Mrs. Duvall says that she suspects the girls, no arrests have been made. The thieves are believed to have entered the house through a window.
• Nov. 1, jewels worth $2,500 were stolen from the home of Charles G. Thixton, wealthy distiller and formerly of Owensboro, by a thief who gained entrance through a front window. Greasy fingerprints on the windowpane may prove the clue to a thief's identity. Mr. and Mrs. Thixton dined out last night and returned to find their jewels missing. The thief took the jewels from Mrs. Thixton's dressing table in the front bedroom.
50 Years
• Oct. 28, 1969, plans to develop this community's first outdoor recreation area by the Fordsville Lion's Club hinge upon state approval of its application for $20,000 in matching federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation aid to help finance the $40,000 project. The club has posted a sign on its site announcing the future fun area that will include hillside bleachers seating 3,000 people, a lighted baseball diamond, a kiddie playground, restroom and a storage building. Club members are anxious to start the groundwork for the project.
• Oct. 29, Ohio County taxpayers will start receiving their new county property tax bills that total $588,049 for real estate, tangible and intangible personal property listings. Sheriff Dale Bartlett reminds taxpayers they will be given a 2 percent discount if the entire bill is paid by Nov. 30. The new tax rates are 61.4 cents person $100 assessed value plus 1 cent per acre on real estate. The county taxes finance the 10-school system, Ohio County Library, Ohio County hospital and other county services.
• Oct. 30, the Owensboro Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show will be held with the largest number of entries in the show's history. A total of 723 dogs from throughout the nation will be judged at the Sportscenter. The Owensboro show, which donates its proceeds to the Spastic Home and the Goodfellow's Club, will have 83 breeds competing, the largest number ever.
• Oct. 31, anyone with $15,000 can buy himself a little Green River ferryboat and keep Kentucky 1554 open to Henderson after midnight Friday when Fred Biggs will make the Hamilton Ferry's final run. State plans to buy the boat were halted when a state highway department official told Biggs a suggested deal was canceled. This compact, six-car ferry and its predecessor have been operated for a quarter of a century by Biggs, and his father, Lewis Biggs, to continue the service begun some 160 years ago by man named Calhoun.
Okay, now I want to know if they found the baby......
