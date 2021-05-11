The city of Owensboro has announced the return of Live on the Banks to Smothers Park.
Live on the Banks is a series of outdoor concerts taking place from 7 to 9 p.m. each Saturday from May 15 to Sept. 25 at Smothers Park at 199 W. Veterans Blvd. This will be Owensboro’s seventh year of Live on the Banks.
The series was cut down dramatically last year due to the pandemic. Tim Ross, Owensboro’s director of public events, stated that he is excited to see Live on the Banks return for Owensboro residents and visitors.
“Everyone wants to get out and do things,” Ross said. “There’s going to be a fun atmosphere in downtown Owensboro for these next 20 weeks.”
Ross said that he hopes visitors and locals will take advantage of the other events going on downtown and stop at some local restaurants during the coming weekends.
The concerts will take place on the River Outlook Stage and the Allen Street Gazebo.
Organizers are asking that visitors follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks and six-foot social distancing is encouraged.
A full line-up of performers can be found at liveonthebanks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.