The Livermore Enhancement Foundation is now accepting donations to add pickleball courts to the tennis courts at Mulberry Street and Duvall Court.
Livermore Enhancement Foundation Assistant Chairman Chester Baldwin said McLean County residents Larry and Leah Vandiver came to him with interest in adding pickleball courts for the community.
The Vandivers originally wanted to convert the tennis courts entirely into pickleball courts but decided to go with the conversion of multi-use courts.
Baldwin said he received two bids from Tennis Technology in Louisville.
The first bid for $1,700 is for cleaning the courts and overlaying them with pickleball lines. The second bid for $12,000 is for cleaning the courts, resurfacing the courts, redoing the tennis lines and overlaying the pickleball lines.
Tennis Technology recommended the second bid, which includes resurfacing. According to Baldwin, courts are recommended to be resurfaced every five to seven years.
The Vandivers agreed to the second bid and donated to assist with the cost. Baldwin said Leah Vandiver wanted to open donations up to the public for the renovations to the courts.
The new courts will have green outer lines, blue innerlines, white tennis court lines and light blue pickleball lines.
Baldwin said the work will be completed sometime in June.
Donations can be sent via mail to P.O. Box 490 in Livermore. All checks should be made out to Livermore Enhancement Foundation.
For more information about the courts or donations, contact Livermore Enhancement Foundation Chairman Ralph Thacker at 270-278-2385 or Baldwin at 270-903-1910. Those with questions or inquiries can also email livermore.enhancement@aol.com.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
