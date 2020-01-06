Livermore man uses patience, time to raise thoroughbreds

Livermore resident Lee Edwards said he has been raising thoroughbreds on his farm for 21 years and has raced them in four states.
Edwards works in construction while also raising his horses to sell and race, which has been a lifelong dream.
"I've been going to Ellis Park since I was 6 years old. I've been in love with horses all my life," he said. "Me and my brother, we always said that if we ever had enough money, we were going to get us a horse."
Edwards said the first horse he ever bought was 21 years ago and shortly after his father died. He has been raising them ever since.
While he has had many horses race throughout his 21 years, he said about 10 of them have been winners.
Edwards' horses have raced on tracks throughout Kentucky at Keeneland, Churchill Downs, Kentucky Downs, Turfway and Ellis Park. The horses have raced in Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia as well.
While having one in the Kentucky Derby might be the dream, Edwards said chances of that are pretty slim since there are about 30,000 thoroughbreds raised in the U.S. each year and only about 20 get to race in the Derby.
There are currently six horses living on the farm. Three are colts, one of which is about to race in Keeneland. The other three are mares. Edwards said one of the mares has won more than 14 races and about a quarter of a million dollars.
He said he sells a few of his horses and races a few each year.
"We've tried to better our stock as we keep going and right now are the best ones we've ever had as far as bloodlines go," he said. "It hasn't been the most profitable endeavor, but all it takes is one."
Upkeeping and working with the horses is a year-round effort, according to Edwards. He said he wakes up to feed them at 5 a.m. before going to work and feeds them again when he returns at 6 in the evening.
The horses come right up to the fence where their food buckets are hanging as soon as they see his truck pull in the driveway, Edwards said.
"When that truck comes in the driveway … they come right up there and stand, waiting on me," he said.
The horses also need care for injuries as well, which is a normal occurrence while they're playing out in the field, according to Edwards.
"They're just kids. They're big kids … I had two out there racing the other day, and one of their feet came out from under them and he slid across the ground," he said.
The broodmares also get boarded in Lexington each spring while they foal or give birth. Then Edwards said he works with them throughout the year teaching them to lead and getting them trained. Once they reach 2 or 3 years old, they are usually ready to be sold or start racing.
"It takes a lot of patience and time," he said.
Edwards said he makes money raising the horses by either selling them or racing them and even boarding them at times, but "it's hard competing with the big boys in this business … they got all the best stuff and all that, plus they've got the reputation of raising great babies."
Regardless, Edwards still enjoys doing the work.
"Some days it's great, and then you have days when you have to get up at 4:30 in the morning and soak a foot that's abscessed or something like that … and that can be a pain … but I like it," he said. "It's kind of what I want to do when I retire if I can afford to make enough money to keep it going."
