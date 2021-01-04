Livermore residents raise money for monument honoring Black veterans

Owner of the Livermore History Facebook page and local genealogist and historian Holly Kassinger Johnson, and her friend Eldon Eaton, have been raising money to buy a monument dedicated to Black veterans from Livermore.
“In 2013, my friend Eldon, shared many years of his research and photos with me to make a Livermore History Facebook page,” Johnson said. “In further research, I was surprised to learn that Livermore had several military servicemen of color. We are putting into place a monument for Black veterans who were born in Livermore, were residents during service or who are buried in the town.”
Johnson said the purpose of the monument is to honor Livermore’s Black servicemen and to bring about awareness of the battle they fought, above and beyond, against discrimination.
Johnson said Livermore cemeteries were founded during a time of segregation so Black residents had a separate burial site than white residents. Oak Hill Cemetery, Crow Cemetery and Richland Cemetery were all burial places of white residents. Crow Hill and Strather’s Chapel were burial places for Black residents.
“The military service of Livermore’s Black servicemen has not been documented because many of their descendants moved away,” Johnson said. “Additionally, the Crow Hill Cemetery, where many soldiers are buried, is not accessible to the public. The graves have not even been photographed for the Find-a-Grave website.”
According to Johnson, there are two Black Civil War soldiers buried in Livermore.
Joshua Howard is buried at Strather’s Chapel on land that he sold to the church for that purpose. He was the first Black man and former slave to purchase property in Livermore.
Octavius Patterson was a free Black man when he enlisted in the Ohio regiment. The regiment’s soldiers were recruited under the direction of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. In 1910, Patterson was working as a janitor at a Livermore bank. He is buried at Crow Hill Cemetery.
“Seven soldiers honored on the monument paid the ultimate price during their service,” Johnson said. “Six during the Civil War and one in the Korean War.”
Henry Tanner, Henry Houston, Samuel Howard, George Rowan, Jerry Moorman and Robert Eaves will be on the monument for having fought in the Civil War. Allen Higgs Jr. will be honored for having fought in the Korean War.
These men’s names are just a few that will be listed on the monument.
“They all were Livermore residents upon enlistment, yet they were never to return home,” Johnson said.
The Livermore City Council gave their approval for the placement of the monument at Strather’s Chapel on West Third Street.
A total of $2,495 was raised through donations for the monument. Thomas Kassinger, Eldon Eaton, the Livermore Lion’s Club, George Rhodes, Holly Johnson and Pat Woosley contributed to the donations. The final $600 donation was received on Christmas Day.
“Although Black and white people both fought in the same wars since the American Revolution, they were not treated the same, during or after their service,” Johnson said. “Segregation in the military did not end until July 26, 1948, when President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981. The order ended 170 years of officially sanctioned discrimination and was the first to implement a civil rights policy.”
The following veterans are buried at Strather’s Chapel Cemetery:
Civil War
Alexander Ayer, Ellis Ayer, George Belt, James Belt, Owen Belt, Andrew Crow, Robert Eaves, Henry Houston, Joshua Howard, Samuel Howard, Thomas Lindley, Jerry Moorman, Octavious Patterson, George Rowan, Lewis Rowan, Levi Rowan, Solomon Rowan, John Simmons, Henry Tanner, John Tanner, Silas Whitaker;
World War I
George Anderson, Claude Chinn, Bishop Marvin Humphrey, Frank Field, Burnie Moorman, Dora Moorman, Ernest Pope, John Pope, Cliff Porter, Elvin B. Porter, Willie Shultz, Reed Swain, Eddie Taylor;
World War II
Carlene Crite Jr., Cooper Daryl Holbrook, Jack Holbrook, George Albert Humphrey, Elbert Washington Humphrey, Charles Edward Taylor;
Korean War
Allen Higgs Jr., Clarence L. Thomas Sr.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
