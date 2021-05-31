The Livermore Enhancement Foundation is hosting Livermore Trails Day on June 12 at Riverfront Park in Livermore.
The event is a trial run required to receive a certification for Livermore to become an official Kentucky Trail Town.
“I think it’s going to bring all these people out to start enjoying our natural resources, our rivers and our backroads,” said Livermore Enhancement Foundation member Ralph Thacker.
Livermore Enhancement Foundation member Sonny Renfrow said quality of life means “so much” if there is a place to recreate.
“This is where we live and if you don’t take care of where you live then it’s kind of a challenge,” Renfrow said. “I think we’ve done a pretty good job in having enough community involvement from people who grew up here.”
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the guided trail participation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bike, hike, canoe and kayak along the Rough and Green rivers. Canoe and kayak rentals are available at Southern Outdoors in Livermore.
There is no charge for the event, but donations will be accepted. Water and snacks will be provided, as well as lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and live music. Participants under 15 years old must have parental consent.
There will be an 8-mile guided paddle of the Rough River with a shuttle. The guided county bike tours are 17 miles, 30 miles and 43 miles. The guided city bike tour is 3 miles.
The rain date for the event is June 19.
Participants can complete surveys to be entered to win door prizes.
For more information, contact biking coordinator Linda Riley at 270-316-0925 or Thacker at 270-313-5969.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com
