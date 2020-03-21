After the first dozen or so people send you texts or memes or links or just share comments about social distancing, all with the theme of “You’ve been practicing for this your whole life!” — well, you start to take the hint.
And it’s true.
The current situation is problematic in many ways for a lot of people, including myself, but the idea of limiting close contact with others is pretty much my jam, as the kids would say.
Or maybe the kids don’t say that.
How would I know. I’m not around kids very often.
I’m not around anyone very often.
I get to work pretty early in the morning, arriving at the office before anyone else. I’ve done this pretty much every day for the past 40-plus years, and it’s just how I roll.
Not that I am by nature an early bird, because I’m not. (For the record, I’m not a night owl either. I seem to have about five good minutes somewhere around 9 a.m.)
But going to work early allows me to get a lot of stuff done before everyone else shows up.
Not that they interfere with what I’m doing. Quite the contrary; I would dare to say that most of the time, they don’t even know I’m there, holed up in my little office as I am.
And then I go home at the end of the day, where my dog is thrilled to see me, and we hang out together until it’s time for me to go back to work the next day.
Weekends are a real hermit-fest, with me closing the door on Friday afternoon and not opening it again until Monday morning, except for bringing in the newspaper, picking up the mail or taking my dog for a walk.
But this doesn’t mean I don’t like people. I do.
And there are some I like a whole lot, and a few I love.
So regarding those people in particular, this has been difficult.
I saw two of my grandkids a week ago this past Thursday. If I had realized then that it would be the last time I’d see them for who-knows-how-long, I would have hugged them a whole lot tighter when it was time to say goodbye.
But I guess that’s the whole point, isn’t it?
I pride myself on being the “non-tech-Granma,” but I broke down earlier this week and called them on my phone with that FaceTime app. To be honest, I think that thing is creepy, but these are desperate times.
I had texted my daughter to let her know the call was forthcoming, so my grandgirl Briley answered. She waved the phone around to show me her brother, her puppy, her Daddy lounging on the couch and her Mommy watching TV.
I asked if she was doing her schoolwork every day, and she assured me she was. We would have talked longer, but I was getting dizzy from the rollercoasterish video, so I told her I love her and we disconnected.
I am determined to stay connected with all of my grandkids during this time apart.
With that in mind, I am trying to figure out how to play games long distance. Checkers, I have figured out, but Old Maid is more of a challenge. How can we go on a nature hike together now? How can I teach them to write in cursive? How can I show them their places on the branches of our family tree? How can I inspire them to explore everything the world has to offer when suddenly the world is limited to your house?
Everything that I planned to do — expected to do — is suddenly not as do-able, and I am irritated with myself for having wasted any of the time together that I had so carelessly taken for granted.
But I’ll figure it out. It’s too important not to.
Because even though we are separated, we are still close at heart.
And even though I am alone — we are still together as a family.
