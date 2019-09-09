Shelby County Public Schools officials found a loaded handgun in the car of a student at Milestone Academy, located on the former Jefferson Community and Technical College campus. SCPS Superintendent James Neihof said once staff was informed of the weapon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office was notified and the gun was taken into possession. "The gun was not in the student's possession," Neihof said. According to Major Eric Hettinger of the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, there was no threat to the school or any of its students. "This appears to be more of a poor decision made by a young person," Hettinger said. "Unfortunately, in today's world we concern ourselves with these threats and we should take these very seriously...but there's no indication that there was any ill will." The gun, Hettinger said, was found under a car, where school staff noticed something that alerted them to possible danger and made the call to local law enforcement. A staff member saw the student in the passenger seat of a car with the gun. The student then left the car and placed the gun underneath in an attempt to hide it. "Those personel along with law enforcement acted in a quick manner. The gun was recovered and the student was charged," he said. The incident started around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. State law requires a mandatory one-year expulsion for having a weapon on school grounds. However, if the district deems it safe the student can still receive services either by having a teacher at their home or by receiving instruction at the district offices. This decision would be expulsion with services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.