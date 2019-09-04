The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross is on the move — again.
On Wednesday, staff members were packing up and moving out of their building at 335 Frederica St., which is on the northeast corner of Frederica and Fourth streets. They headed south a bit to 1700 Frederica St, where they will occupy suite 105.
It marks the fifth time the local Red Cross has moved during the past 10 years, said Evelyn Miller, executive director.
"We've hit the end of our lease," Miller said.
She expects everything to be moved by Friday. Boxes should be unpacked, and the Red Cross to be settled in its new space Monday.
"We'll continue business as usual," Miller said. "Disaster clients won't feel any effects of us moving."
The Red Cross has enjoyed its downtown location, she said. And the Evelyn Raines family, who leased the building to the nonprofit since the summer of 2015, has been an excellent landlord.
"We think we've found a good spot that is easy to find," Miller said of the new location, which is near Owensboro High School.
The Raines' 5,280-square-foot building was built in 1893, according to county records. Before the Red Cross, the building housed the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. It never shed that identity, Miller said.
Technology allowed the Red Cross to downsize its space several times during the past decade. The same is true for this move, she said. "Staff members are not in the office as much as they were. Our staff can work from anywhere now."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
