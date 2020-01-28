Bar Louie, the national pub chain, filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday.
And reports said that at least 38 of its 134 locations in 26 states closed suddenly.
But Ed Ray, chief operating officer at Gulfstream Commercial Services, said the chain’s bankruptcy filing isn’t expected to affect the local franchise.
“Bar Louie is doing great in Owensboro,” he said.
RiverCity Louie LLC, a Matt Hayden and Jack Wells enterprise, bought the local franchise at 234 Frederica St. at the end of 2018.
Gulfstream manages it.
After a conference call with corporate officials, Ray said, “We see this as strengthening the overall brand by corporate closing down its under-performing locations and being able to focus its out-of-the-box thinking and initiatives on those markets where Bar Louie is setting the standard for food, service and fun. Owensboro’s Bar Louie is 100% locally owned and operated, and we are so proud of the progress this team has made over the last year in building a fantastic guest experience at an affordable price point.”
He said, “Our downtown looks and feels nothing like it did even 10 years ago, and the momentum must continue on a number of fronts to sustain its growth and positive direction. Owensboro’s Bar Louie has quickly become a fixture of the downtown, and we are excited to see more groups investing and building in our hometown.
Ray said, “We were informed that Bar Louie ended 2019 as a profitable business and their primary goal is the brand’s long-term success for our team members, the franchise owners and other stakeholders. Bar Louie corporate will continue to operate its more than 70 corporate locations across the United States in the normal course of business. This action will help Bar Louie fund future growth and implement a myriad of new initiatives designed to improve guest experience, operations and overall performance.”
Restaurant Business reported that Sun Capital Partners, which owns the chain, said the filing will “facilitate the operation’s acquisition by one of three suitors that submitted letters of intent last month. Those parties were not identified in this morning’s bankruptcy filings.”
It said that the company announced that its lenders have agreed to serve as a “stalking horse” bidder, meaning they will acquire the company at a rock-bottom price unless a higher offer is submitted.
The story said Bar Louie owes about $110 million to its creditors.
“The sale through Chapter 11 will help us to focus on our profitable core locations and expand in areas that have a proven track record of success,” Bar Louie CEO Tom Fricke said in a statement.
The Owensboro Bar Louie opened Nov. 24, 2017, on the ground floor of the Alorica Building.
At the time, it was the chain’s 138th store.
It seats 280 inside and another 75 outside along Third and Frederica streets.
Keith Lawrence
