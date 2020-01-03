Welcome center in southern Kentucky closes for updates
FRANKLIN -- A welcome center in southern Kentucky closed Thursday for demolition and reconstruction, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
The Simpson County Welcome Center, which borders Tennessee on Interstate 65, was built in 1974. It hasn't had a major upgrade in decades and needs frequent minor repairs, WBKO-TV reported.
The center will have limited access for commercial trucks during the closure.
The new facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020. Officials say it will be ADA compliant and will have increased safety features and more bathrooms and improved signage.
Officials say there are multiple nearby exits in Kentucky and Tennessee with access to restaurants, gas stations and other amenities.
Kentucky woman fatally shoots son on New Year's Day
NICHOLASVILLE -- A Kentucky woman fatally shot her adult son on New Year's Day, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Wednesday night at a home near Nicholasville, news outlets reported.
The mother called 911 after the shooting and told deputies the act was self-defense, Jessamine County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Purcell said.
James Davis, 30, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital, where he died, Purcell said.
Human remains discovered in Kentucky park
LOUISVILLE -- Remains found in a Kentucky park are human, police said Thursday.
The weathered bones were found Wednesday in Iroquois Park in Louisville, news outlets reported.
The case is being treated as a death investigation and officers are working closely with the coroner to determine an identity, Louisville Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said.
Kentucky Kroger guard charged with stabbing customer
LOUISVILLE -- A security guard at a Kentucky Kroger was charged with stabbing a customer in the back during an argument over the grocery store's Coinstar machine, Louisville police documents said.
John C. Griggs, 63, and the victim got into an argument Tuesday night after Griggs told the customer he couldn't use a coin exchange machine because the store was closing, according to an arrest citation obtained by news outlets. The victim told Griggs it "would only take a minute," and argued that other customers were still inside shopping, investigators wrote.
The verbal confrontation escalated as Griggs grabbed the man by his neck, took out a pocket knife and stabbed him once, security video showed. The victim wasn't identified and the extent of his injuries wasn't detailed.
Kentucky city to host dedication ceremony for new statues
ASHLAND -- A Kentucky city is hosting a dedication ceremony for several new statues, including two of Roman deities.
The city of Ashland's Friday ceremony will include a lighting ceremony, catered food, live music and a presentation by the artist, Ginés Serrán-Pagán, The Independent reported. The bronzed clay and fiberglass statues of Venus, Vulcan and the concept of Genesis were commissioned by an anonymous donor who hoped to memorialize three distinct parts of their hometown, according to the newspaper.
"I am so grateful that Serrán-Pagán's magnificent statues will be part of Ashland's riverfront landscape," city manager Mike Graese said. "The generosity of the donor is, in my opinion, reflective of Ashland's giving spirit; I hope these statues will be a source of pride for our citizens today and in the decades to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.