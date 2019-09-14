Fire destroys Centertown home; no injuries reported
Fire destroyed a two-story home Friday afternoon in Centertown.
Residents were home when the blaze started, but no one was injured, said David Bullock, chief of Centertown Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire started about 4:30 p.m. at a residence on Cardinal Loop near State Route 1903, Bullock said. He did not know the home’s address, and he wasn’t sure how many residents were home when the blaze started.
Fire departments from Centertown, Hartford, Beaver Dam, Rockport and McLean County responded and were still on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, “the house was fully engulfed,” Bullock said.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Wreck shuts down U.S. 431 for several hours Thursday
A Thursday evening wreck on U.S. 431 in Utica shut down the northbound roadway for slightly more than five hours.
The incident occurred at 6:51 p.m. on U.S. 431 near Kentucky 140 and Mill Street in Utica. Sgt. Duane Harper of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department said a semi hauling a car carrier driven by James Ku, 34, of Barkhamstead, Connecticut, was driving on the roadway when he swerved to avoid an object in the road.
Harper said Ku overcorrected, causing his semi to roll over. The semi ended upside down, on top of a sport utility vehicle he was transporting. The rest of the carrier detached and slid down the road.
No one was injured. Harper said southbound traffic was diverted onto Kentucky 140 east and west, where drivers could connect with Kentucky 81 or U.S. 231.
Northbound traffic wasn’t as lucky and was largely stalled except for drivers making their own detours along county roads, Harper said.
The road was reopened to traffic at 11:57 p.m., according to reports at 911 dispatch.
