McGrath Senate campaign says she raised $2.5M in 24 hours
LOUISVILLE -- The U.S. Senate campaign for Amy McGrath says she raised over $2.5 million within 24 hours of announcing her run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
According to a Wednesday news release, donations to the Marine combat aviator came in the form of 69,188 individual contributions. The campaign says all of the money was donated online, and the average donation was $36.
McGrath, a Democrat, narrowly lost a House race in 2018 to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.
Democrats to meet Saturday
The Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Democratic Headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
Chairwoman Donna Haynes said the meeting is open to the public.
The agenda includes discussion of the annual Wendall Ford Picnic and a chance to meet the regional director assigned to this area for the November general election.
Quicky Mart robbed
The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Tuesday night robbery at a convenience store.
OPD reports say a man and a woman entered the store at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday, and demanded money. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said the man and the woman indicated they had a gun, but never actually showed a gun during the incident.
The couple fled with about $1,200, OPD reports say.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers is anonymous and pays cash rewards that lead to arrests.
Missing man located
A missing Owensboro man with Alzheimer's has been located.
Steven E. Gray, 65, has been reunited with his family, OPD said in a press release. Gray was reported missing Tuesday, after leaving his home in a pickup truck.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Gray was located in Indiana by Indiana state troopers.
Castlen appointed to state task force
Sen. Matt Caslten, an Owensboro Republican, has been appointed to the state's Public Water and Wastewater System Infrastructure Task Force.
The group will meet between now and the start of the 2020 legislative session in January. The group will study ways to "identify the best policy options to increase sustainability and improve the overall capacity of Kentucky's present community water systems," according to a Legislative Research Agency press release says.
The task force is scheduled to submit its findings and strategies by Nov. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.