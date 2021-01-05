Chattanooga-based Five Star Food Service has bought Owensboro-based Canteen Service Company.
Five Star is the nation's largest Canteen franchise.
The Owensboro-based company, whose former senior partner Jack T. Wells died in August, was the third-largest.
Keith Sharber, executive vice president and an owner-operator of the Owensboro-based franchise, told the socially distanced crowd in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for the announcement, that current employees will retain their positions.
