Pleasant Valley Community Church will be leaving the familiar confines of its sanctuary for one night in September to host what it’s calling Revival on the River — 2019 Owensboro Tent Meeting.
The Rev. Jamus Edwards, PVCC’s pastor of preaching and vision, said the church will be setting up a tent that will have seats for 1,000 people behind the Hampton Inn on the riverfront. The tent itself will take eight to nine hours to configure.
“It’s the heart of our city; the riverfront is kind of the epicenter of social life, it seems like, in Owensboro,” Edwards said. “… We just thought it was a wonderful, strategic, central location in our city to proclaim the greatest news in the world.”
For PVCC, at 800 Pleasant Valley Road, this will be its first time hosting a tent service, which will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Edwards said the service will be open to anyone and will be led by PVCC's pastoral and worship teams.
“We want people from our city to come, and in particular, people who are struggling to find hope; people who may have given up on the established church or feel like they’ve been burned by the church or people who feel like they’re distant from God right now,” Edwards said. “Those who need hope are the ones we’re praying will come.”
Tent revivals have long been used as a form of Christian evangelism. One of the more famous tent revivals occurred in 1949 when Billy Graham held his Los Angeles Crusade under a tent. It was scheduled for three weeks but lasted 52 days and drew more than 350,000 people.
Edwards, who grew up in Cadiz, said tent rivals are a throwback for him and remembers attending them as a youth in his home county.
“I’ve always appreciated (tent revivals); it seems like God’s used them, and I love the tradition of them as well,” Edwards said. “I think it resonates with a lot of people.”
To be able to host the revival on the riverfront, PVCC had to be granted permission by the city.
According to Owensboro Public Events Director Tim Ross, there is an application process for any organization that wants to use downtown space for an event.
Ross said a permit is issued once all of the affected city departments agree on it and there are no other scheduling conflicts for the requested dates.
“We get 75 or 80 of these a year from road races to nonprofits, trying to do a fundraiser,” Ross said “… There are fees for different things depending on what they want to do. (City) support is required, but each event is unique. So depending on what support is required will be what the costs are for that organization.”
Although the tent can hold up to 1,000 people, Edwards said the potential crowd size is an unknown because it is open to the community.
“We’re anticipating overflow, and we’ll have chairs set up outside the tent,” Edwards said. “We’re encouraging people to bring lawn chairs as well."
The PVCC pastoral team will also be prepared to perform baptisms during the two-hour service.
Edwards said there will be four to five baptismals available.
"After we preach the gospel of Jesus that night, and if people feel called, we're going to be prepared to baptize people right there on the river," he said.
Depending on how the tent revival is received, Edwards said PVCC may consider doing it again next year.
"Our plan is just to see how it goes this year and if it brings hope and light to our city," Edwards said. "If it goes well, who knows, maybe we'll do a whole weekend next year and at some point maybe longer."
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
