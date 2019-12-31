Local churches proactive with security

When it comes to security, area churches have become more proactive in recent years with the rise of violent attacks against the faith-based community.
The need for that vigilance was again brought to the forefront on Sunday when a gunman fatally shot two people attending service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.
The gunman, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was fatally shot six seconds into the attack by the head of the church's security team.
Many local churches have also gone to either paid or trained volunteer security personnel in combination with cameras and other safety protocols in the wake of previous shootings across the country.
The Rev. Chris Michael, First Christian Church's senior pastor, said the decision was made a couple of years ago to employ an armed, uniformed police officer for its worship services.
"We hate it and I can't tell you a single soul, including myself, who's overjoyed by this," said Michael about having armed security. "But it seems the reality in which we live. …That's the immediate thing we did to help people feel more secure and not bring their own weapons into church."
Michael cited various reasons such as mental illness, the proliferation of guns and that churches are still viewed as "soft targets" for the increased violence.
"I will tell you this, people are more aware of (church) visitors, which I'm thankful for, in a different kind of way than they used to be, but that's true now everywhere isn't it," Michael said.
In McLean County, Buck Creek Baptist Church has a volunteer security team consisting of church members, which it implemented about two years ago.
The Rev. Thomas Webb, Buck Creek's pastor, said team members monitor all entrances as well as the parking lot during the services.
"Some of them are carrying concealed weapons," Webb said. "I carry but I don't always carry on Sunday."
When he started pastoring in 1984, Webb said churches didn't lock their doors and security was not even a concept then.
"Nowadays we lock everything," Webb said. "As a staff, we even have the doors locked during the day when we're there. Our ministry assistant has a camera system set up so she can see who comes to the door and then who gets in and who doesn't."
Pleasant Valley Community Church on Pleasant Valley Road and Bridgepointe Church inside Wesleyan Park Plaza have also gone to in-house security teams.
Tom Cayce, Bridgepointe's discipleship pastor, said there is a responsibility church leaders feel about not only their congregation's spiritual health but also their physical welfare.
"A shepherd is not just going to allow a wolf to come running in and attack the flock," Cayce said. "A shepherd is going to do what he can to protect the flock."
Jerrith Hodskins, who heads Pleasant Valley's security team, said it was at least four years ago that PVCC implemented safety measures.
Hodskins added that one of the simplest steps is making sure all door entrances are locked and monitored during services.
"We saw a need long before the Texas incidents," said Hodskins referring to the deadly 2017 church shootings at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. "We were feeling the culture headed that way. We protect everything else. Why wouldn't we protect our congregation?"
According to Tina Kasey, the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro's director of communications, the diocese does not have a mandated security plan.
Despite the ongoing violence, church leaders are in agreement that they must remain inviting to all visitors while ensuring the safety of their members.
"We're trying to be as open and welcoming as we can while also caring for the least among us, and that's a hard and difficult line to walk -- it just is," Michael said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.