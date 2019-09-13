Local Crop Hunger Walk set for Sept. 21

When the Owensboro-Daviess County Crop Hunger Walk takes place on Sept. 21, it will mark the 15th year for the local event.
The walk will start with registration from 1:30 to 2 p.m. at the Joe Ford Nature Center. The 2-mile charity walk will begin at 2 p.m., with participants taking Owensboro's David C. Adkisson Greenbelt from the Nature Center to West Fifth Street and back.
The event is a national cause that began in 1969 when about 1,000 people in Bismarck, North Dakota held a walk, raising $25,000 to help stop hunger. The following year it was given its name — CROP Walk for the Hungry — when it was held in York County, Pennsylvania.
Locally, it’s sponsored by the Owensboro-Daviess County Ministerial Association.
The Rev. Dr. Claudia A. Ramisch has been part of Owensboro’s Crop Hunger Walk since it began but has a history with it prior to it taking root here.
“It’s a cause I’m pretty passionate about and I get excited with the possibilities of it,” said Ramisch, who is the pastor at Unitarian Universalist Congregation. “It allows us to collaborate on something and not have to compete for resources on this one. We get to give something back locally, nationally and internationally.”
According to Ramisch, the local Walk has a goal of 50 walkers who can help raise $2,000, and walkers are being encouraged to collect pledges before the walk by registering online at https://www.crophungerwalk.org/owensboroky.
“We’ve had very small years when we’ve had 20 and we’ve had up to 80 (walkers),” she said. “The last couple of years it’s been holding around 25 so I’m hoping we can double.”
This year Owensboro-Daviess County will be among 1,000 other communities nationwide joining together in interfaith CROP Hunger Walks around the theme “ending hunger one step at a time."
A portion of the funds raised here will go to St. Benedict’s Shelter to further work in helping those who are experiencing homelessness. The other portion goes to Church World Service/CROP for disaster relief and self-help/sustainable food projects around the world.
Wheelchairs, wagons and strollers are welcome but participants are being asked not to use bikes, skates or skateboards during the walk.
Ramisch said the walk isn’t a competition but a time to fellowship for this charity event.
“This is purely for the sake of helping hungry people and experiencing a walk together,” she said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.