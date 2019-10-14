Last month, the Trump administration said it plans to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes because hundreds of people have been reported with mysterious lung ailments.
Officials also cited the rise in vaping among teenagers.
Tobacco flavors would still be allowed, they said.
That leaves vape shop owners like Tony and Robin Trego of Owensboro "on pins and needles" waiting to see if the ban will actually go into effect.
The couple started eCig Source in 2011 in a small storage area.
Today, they have nine stores across western Kentucky -- three in Owensboro -- and 30 employees.
Tony Trego said they worry about having to tell those employees that their jobs are gone if the ban goes through.
"We are very concerned," Robin Trego said.
"The government has allowed us to make legal investments in these stores," Tony Trego said. "And they've allowed us to spend thousands upon thousands of dollars in inventory. If the federal government comes down on us now, it will be catastrophic."
He said in 2018, vaping was a $24 billion industry with an $8 billion payroll and $5 billion in tax payments.
Trego said, "Some restrictions are good. There's a problem with kids using it. But they aren't getting it from us. Our stores are for adults only, and we were carding before we were required to. Kids are getting it from convenience stores and online. Not from us."
He said eCig Source caters to smokers.
"Nobody said it was safe," Trego said. "But it's 95% safer than cigarettes. It's a reduced risk."
He said banning flavors will hurt the industry.
Other flavors outsell the tobacco flavor 9-1, Trego said.
"Adults like sweet flavors too," he said. "It's not just kids."
Trego said, "The (Food and Drug Administration) regulates us heavily."
The stores have to submit information on what they use to create the flavors, he said.
Trego said, "There are still more kids smoking than vaping, and they're not saying anything about smoking."
"There's a lot of ignorance about vaping," Robin Trego said. "It hasn't been around 10 years yet. People need to learn more about it."
"It's a huge overreach by the government," Tony Trego said.
