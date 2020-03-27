Home-tests, business closure, parks, blood types and toilet paper were among many concerns that over 250 Owensboro-Daviess County residents asked during the Facebook Live COVID-19 community briefing on Thursday night.
The briefing was led by Owensboro Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball, Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne and Green River District Health Department Director Clay Horton.
The focus of the community briefing, outside of answering the questions of the citizenry, was to highlight the myriad sources available to the public regarding up to date and accurate information as well as the growing number of resources. Two major questions regarded testing and if “the situation was going to get worse.”
“Kentucky has four labs now, so we have caught up with testing and are getting much quicker,” DuFrayne said. “We are still being guided to not do random testing; we are still focusing our tests and the most severe cases that will likely end in hospitalization. We are planning for the worst and hoping for the best. If you follow the numbers, we are just starting. We are two weeks behind. In about 10 to 14 days, this could get worse. However, as a state, we were much quicker in enacting these social distancing and other protocols; we are hoping that cases will be less than we are anticipating.”
The main tone of the briefing was encouraging the community to be patient and maintain the social distance protocols that have established by every health organization both on the state and federal level, Ball said.
“Stop looking at misinformation and look at those pages that will be factual,” Ball said. “The state’s COVID-19 website the county and city’s websites and our emergency management Facebook age. The state’s website gives up to the minute updates on new rules for the governor, protocols as well as number of cases throughout the state. I have received calls about people congregating in Walmart; I even had someone tell me that they only wash their hands for 10 seconds instead of 20. What difference does 10 seconds make? Don’t be that person that negates what everyone else is doing to stop the spread. Stay at home when possible, avoid crowds, follow all the guidelines.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
