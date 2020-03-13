Owensboro filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson are planning to march their horror act into the Christmas season.
Starks’ and Huskisson’s new film, “13 Slays Till X-Mas,” takes place on Christmas Eve and follows five men that are, “invited to a dive bar by a mysterious email. They decide to pass the time by resurrecting the old tradition of telling scary stories on Christmas Eve. As each take turns spinning yarns of yuletide terror, it becomes evident they may be harboring a dark and deadly secret,” according to a press release.
Their new film follows a similar anthology-style to their “Volumes of Blood” series that consists of 13 Christmas-themed tales of horror. Aside from Starks and Huskisson, directors Brittany Blanton, “Seasons Greetings 2”; Sean Blevins, “Trick or Treat”; Jed Brian, “Unlisted Owner”; William Capps, “After the Slasher”; Alex Clark and John Hale, “The Conduit”; Blair Hoyle, “Five Wild Animals”; Carlos Omar De Leon, “For We Are Many”; Drew Marvick, “Pool Party Massacre”; and John Mason, “Sleep Tight” will be joining the fray to bring the film to life.
Initially, Starks and Huskisson had hoped to begin work on the third installment of their “Volumes of Blood” anthology, “Volumes of Blood: Devil’s Knight,” however, the duo’s crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo, which ran from March 15, 2019 to May 14, 2019, only raised roughy $11,000 of the $50,000 they had hoped.
“We would love for this film to help us eventually raise the money to do “Devil’s Knight,” Starks said. “Devil’s Knight” is very large in scope, so we are looking at needing $50,000 in order to get it produced. We know the money is out there, it is just a matter of finding those who have it and want to support what we’re doing.”
While they haven’t hit the motherload in terms of that level of funding, they did find support from those that initially invested in “Devil’s Knight,” Starks said.
“We gave everyone who contributed to that campaign the option of taking a refund or transitioning their funds over to “13 Slays,” he said. “It was a mixed bag of responses but overall everyone was very supportive and wanted to see us succeed on some level. While we were unable to finish out the “Volumes of Blood” trilogy, those who stuck by us helped get this new film off the ground and we can’t thank them enough.”
While the hope was to begin shooting, “Devil’s Knight,” Stark’s happened to have his new Christmas-themed horror in his back pocket for a rainy day and hopes to have a local premiere on July 25, he said.
“We’ve been secretly working on “13 Slays Till X-Mas” since last August,” he said. “So, production is already in full swing. Three of the 13 segments have already been filmed and the first of four that we’re filming here in Owensboro begins today (Thursday). Yes, There are 13 filmmakers attached writing and directing their own segments, so they’re also casting their sequences. We’ve got a very cool and eclectic cast who have worked on projects ranging from true independent hits to larger Hollywood productions.”
The film will, like its creative members, also share eclectic locations around the tri-state and find the filmmakers returning to what they do best, low-budget independent filmmaking.
“Truthfully the film is a zero-budget project,” he said. “I was tired of letting finances dictate my ability to create something. It’s why I pulled this project off the shelf. Collectively, everyone attached is either paying out of pocket and or getting financial support in some form to make this happen. Because of that, we won’t know the true cost of the film until it’s completed, however, this takes us all back to our filmmaking roots which means a lot of freebies and favors are being asked for.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
