Local flu season seems off to more gradual start

State officials report Kentucky's flu activity level is widespread, which means at least half the state's regions have seen increases in flu-like illnesses and lab-confirmed cases.
So far, four adults across the state have died as a result of the illness, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported in its most recent weekly surveillance report.
Locally, however, this flu season seems to have started at a "slow to low normal" rate, a regional health official said.
As of Dec. 7, Daviess and Muhlenberg counties each had one lab-confirmed case. Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties had none.
By comparison, state officials reported Jefferson County has had 471 lab-confirmed cases. Perry County has had 257.
The state only tracks lab-confirmed cases. However, the absence of lab-confirmed cases in a county does not mean patients have not been diagnosed with flu. A rapid-diagnostic test is used in doctors' offices, but the state does not track those tests.
"We are seeing cases, but it has not been at the level we saw this time last year," said Jessica Austin, senior epidemiologist for Green River District Health Department.
The past two flu seasons were particularly rough, Austin added.
Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and the health system's clinics reported 148 flu cases so far this month. By comparison, OH records for December 2018 show 270 cases.
OH providers would have to treat at least 400 patients for flu during the next 14 days in order to match 2018's total cases.
Across the U.S., flu activity has increased during the past five weeks and continues to climb, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The flu virus is spread by people who are ill through airborne droplets emitted by coughing and sneezing," the CDC website said. "You also may contract the flu by touching objects contaminated with the virus."
Flu shots provide the best protection, Austin said. The vaccine takes two weeks to take effect, so there is plenty of time to get a flu shot before the season is expected to peak. GRDHD clinics and local pharmacies have shots available.
Also, frequent handwashing is critical this time of year, Austin said.
It's best to cough or sneeze into the crook of an arm, a sleeve or tissue -- then toss the tissue. "Handkerchiefs are a breeding ground for germs," she said.
Anyone who runs a fever or has other flu-like symptoms should stay home until they have been symptom-free at least 24 hours.
Austin has her fingers crossed that this flu season will be milder than the past two, but it's still early, she said.
"Flu season usually peaks in January and February, and it can run all the way to April," Austin said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
