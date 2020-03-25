Green River District Health Department reported 22 cases of the coronavirus in Daviess County as of Wednesday morning, March 25.
Nineteen of those diagnosed are younger than 60. The youngest person is a 20-year-old female.
The oldest person on the Daviess County COVID-19 list is 74-year-old female.
In other parts of the GRDHD area:
Henderson County still has two cases.
Webster County reported one case on Tuesday.
Union County reported its first case Wednesday, March 25.
