After a promise of moving forward with their new hemp processing company called Precision Biotech LLC, Gerald Edds and Bruce Peters, former owners of Bluegrass BioExtracts LLC, are now opting out of the 2020 season.
On Tuesday, Edds published a notice of private sale in the Messenger-Inquirer giving notice that, “on or after March 2, 2020, judgement creditor Gerald Edds, pursuant to Jefferson County, Kentucky Court Order, will sell the property of Bluegrass BioExtracts LLC consisting of hemp processing equipment located in Daviess County for $5 million or highest offer to satisfy the debtors’ obligations.”
And then on the following day, farmers, who had originally contracted with Edds and Peters, received a letter saying the company, “is unable to make commitments to purchase crops for the 2019 or 2020 season.”
The letter continued by saying, “BBE and its buyer accrued almost a million dollars in liabilities and failed to pay their debts to contractors, equipment suppliers, vendors and their landlord.”
Additionally, the letter stated, “Pursuant to the judgment, we are currently in the process of taking back the equipment and trying to restart a business, Precision Biotech, LLC (“Precision”). Precision is currently negotiating a lease and trying to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, including a processors license for 2020; however, Precision must start again from scratch and has no current ability to start processing biomass. Additionally, while we remain optimistic about Precision, there are still many hurdles....”
This latest development comes despite claiming in a Feb. 15 issue of the Messenger-Inquirer, that the new company was ready to go pending new permits, fielding calls from farmers “anxious to work with them” and that they “are going forward with the new company to try and correct the damage that has been done.”
Two weeks ago the original owners of Bluegrass BioExtracts, Edds and Peters, reached a settlement in a $69-million lawsuit with Reno, Nevada based DTEC Ventures.
Edds and Peters filed suit against DTEC Ventures’ managing members Leonard Chartraw, Christopher Martin, Todd Owen and Edward Vrab on Jan. 21 in Jefferson County Business Court. Edds and Peters were represented by Louisville-based law firm Bingham Greenebaum Doll LLP.
The suit claimed that DTEC, after taking ownership of BBE, “unequivocally failed to honor their obligations under the Purchase Agreement and the Royalty Agreement,” according to the suit.
While the duo, and their fellow investors, received no money, the settlement did return Edds and Peters access to the former BBE building at 931 Wing Ave. as well as full use of their equipment. Their goal was to move forward under Precision Biotech LLC.
As it stands, that promised momentum has ceased and farmers that had originally signed contracts with BBE now have no recourse other than picking up their crop and taking it elsewhere.
Beaver Dam hemp farmer-pharmacist John Fuller, who raised alarms in January regarding discrepancies in BBE’s test results and the company’s failure to fulfill contracts, received a notice from Edds and Peters earlier this week informing him that he needed to pick up his roughly 3,500 pounds of hemp by March 15.
According to the letter, “Now that the new company, Precision Biotech, has tallied the debts and liabilities left to us from DTEC/BBE, no funds are available to put air conditioning and dehumidifiers in the storage area. The risk of mold, mildew and degradation of the cannabinoids increases as the temperature rises, also, because of permitting from various agencies and finding the funds to complete the extraction and chromatography means we will likely not be able to do any extraction or chromatography before fall of this year.”
Additionally, the letter states, “We will not be signing agreements with growers for the 2019 crop at least until the permits are in place and the equipment is complete. Because we will not be creating product for many months, we cannot store your biomass until that time.Your hemp will need to be removed from the facility by March 15, 2020. ...If you have not sold your hemp by the time we can start production, we can discuss an agreement to process your 2019 hemp at that time.”
Although there were legal issues between DTEC and Edds and Peters, Fuller said he holds the original owners responsible.
“Their email stated that they sold the company on Nov. 14,” Fuller said. “I got my tests back on Nov. 7, whatever happened to alter our testing was all him (Edds). Not Gomez or Yates, him. DTEC isn’t in the picture for me; my issue is with Gerald Edds. He can’t put it on DTEC for being a bad player when he is. Other farmers that I have spoken with that had the same issues as me all received their tests prior to that sale; Edds was the guy for sure and certain. They have hurt close to 150 farmers. No one will or should work with them again; they are liars; they strung everyone along and he (Edds) thought he could get out of jail with a liability dump.”
Edds declined to comment. Bruce Peters and their attorney April Wimberg did not respond to interview requests.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
