On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department held a town hall meeting via Facebook Live to discuss current affairs surrounding COVID-19 in Owensboro-Daviess County.
This meeting included the perspectives and insights from local health, emergency, school and government leaders.
They included Owensboro Health Regional Hospital President and CEO Greg Strahan, OH Chief Medical Officer Francis DuFrayne, Owensboro City Manager Nate Pagan, Mayor Tom Watson, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Daviess County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Ball, Health Department Director Clay Horton, Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins, United Way of the Ohio Valley Executive Vice President Doug Eberhart and RiverValley Behavioral Health Psychologist Lionel Phelps.
The major themes of the meeting revolved around community members and area organizations rallying around the community, the effectiveness of social distancing so far and encouragement for the community to stay the course.
Mattingly and Watson reminded the roughly 180 viewers that city and county services are still operating and that it’s “one day closer to whoopin’ this virus,” Watson said.
Horton, DuFrayne and Strahan spoke to the ongoing health initiatives of the OH and the health department and the effectiveness of telehealth through the time of COVID-19.
Strahan reported that on Tuesday OH held more than 900 teleheath conferences, and that they are seeing fewer cases in anticipation for the modeled peak on April 24.
Horton pointed out that most of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Daviess County have recovered.
“We have received a lot of social distancing and noncompliance complaints,” Horton said. “We need to remain patient and stay committed to this strategy. We can’t become frustrated; we have seen the community come together and be responsive to these safety protocols.”
With the service requests from area nonprofits reaching more than 300% to 400% of their normal requests, United Way and community partners have removed traditional silos and have pooled their resources to focus on food supply, shelter coordination and raising money for relief efforts.
Thus far, they have been able to meet the need, said Eberhart.
“These nonprofits are jumping in and changing the way they deliver,” he said. “It is amazing how all of the nonprofits are working together. Seeing how things are carrying on, there are wonderful things happening to ensure people are safe and receiving services.”
As far as DCPS, superintendents are awaiting a meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear next week to discuss the next steps in determining how and when schools will reopen. The crux of Robbins’ segment revolved around praising district staff.
“Our Nontraditional Instruction has gone well,” he said. “This was not designed to be a permanent replacement, but our 850 professionals have done a fabulous job in serving our students. I really want to highlight the tremendous efforts of our food services staff and transportation staff. We are now serving 6,000 meals to students, that is breakfast and lunch, a day. That is 30,000 a week.”
While models are showing that April 24 could very well be the peak date for the virus and while there is not a definite “end date,” the tone of the meeting was positive.
However, to maintain that trend, it is vital that people maintain the guidelines that have been set because, “we are all in this together,” Ball said.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.