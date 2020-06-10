Local NAACP joins call to remove Confederate statues

Gov. Andy Beshear has called on all county courthouses across Kentucky to remove their Confederate monuments.
During his daily COVID-19 press conference, Beshear also announced that he has begun the process of having the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis taken out of the state Capitol Rotunda.
Beshear called the Davis statue “a symbol that divides us.”
As far as numerous Confederate monuments adorning county courthouses around the commonwealth, “Lets get rid of them now,” Beshear said.
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro NAACP Branch 3107, shares in the governor’s assertion that, “now is the time,” she said.
Randolph had proposed the removal of the Confederate memorial on the Daviess County Courthouse grounds in 2017, but at the time she had little support, she said.
“When I gave my proposal to the county in 2017 and began to petition, I didn’t get a lot of community support and it fizzled,” she said. “I couldn’t do it by myself and the the time, NonViolent Owensboro and the Ursuline Sisters were the only organizations that would stand with me. The county wasn’t interested at the time and it fizzled. I feel that history is pushing this, that is why I opened the door for removal at Friday’s rally.”
There has been ongoing national protests since the police-involved deaths of two black individuals — George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 and Breonna Taylor in Louisville on March 13. Along with the protests, there has been a push for the removal of Confederate iconography.
In Kentucky, aside from Beshear moving to remove Davis’ statute at the capital, the removal of Confederate memorials has already begun. On Monday, after 107 years, the statue of Confederate soldier John B. Castleman was removed from Louisville’s Cherokee Triangle. Many proponents of removing such memorials often espouse that, “they are a a part of history,” which Randolph agrees with, but there is a difference between glorification and historical relevance, Randolph said.
“The museum would be a more fitting place to preserve it,” she said. “Where it stands now, the Confederacy is being glorified. If you want to maintain the historical relevance and have people learn, then it needs to be in a place where learning can be done. I understand the historical relevance, but I also know the historical purpose of such statues was to dominate and keep black citizens as second class citizens and romanticize the Confederacy and its principals. We are in 2020 and it is time move past the atrocities of our past and put it in proper context. We don’t want to erase the history, after all, those who don’t their history are doomed to repeat it.”
As far as if or when the Confederate monument will come down in Daviess County, Daviess Fiscal Court commissioners Charlie Castlen, George Wathen and Mike Koger declined to comment as they gather public opinion with Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly scheduled to meet with Randolph next week, Mattingly said.
“A few speakers brought it up at Friday’s Peace and Reconciliation Rally,” Mattingly said. “I am not prepared to comment as of yet, but I will say that I have received several texts and emails from citizens on both sides of the issue. I will be meeting with Rev. Randolph next week to discuss multiple items, including the statue.”
For Randolph, the removal of the statue is an opportunity for an ever evolving Owensboro-Daviess County to unify and be on the right side of “current history,” she said.
“We are not that community anymore,” she said. “The demographics are changing and I want our community to be intentional in our efforts to unify under our community and show we are welcoming to everyone. We are not trying to erase history, but be on the right side and a part of the current history that is being made now.”
Jacob Mulliken
