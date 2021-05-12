Owensboro nonprofit Friends of Sinners received donations from Lowe’s Home Improvement on Fulton Drive and OneMain Financial in Evansville, Indiana.
Friends of Sinners is a Christ-centered, long-term substance recovery program that houses its residents for 12-18 months.
Lowe’s reached out to Friends of Sinners, asking if they accepted donations, and donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment and goods so that Friends of Sinners could move to a new location in Owensboro.
OneMain Financial also heard that Friends of Sinners was changing locations and donated seven filing cabinets to assist them.
“The work they do is great and goes beyond just Owensboro,” said Kayley Wilson, financial branch manager at OneMain. ‘It impacts us in Evansville as well.”
Jordan Wilson, development director of Friends of Sinners, stated that receiving donations from multiple states is a big deal for the organization.
“It shows that the work we’ve been doing is being noticed,” Wilson said. “We’re reaching outside of Kentucky, and that’s huge for us.”
Wilson stated that he is continuously calling on the community to give in any way they can. Friends of Sinners relies on the community, the church and donors for their financial needs.
Friends of Sinners has two separate facilities for men and women. The men’s facility is at 320 Clay St., and the women’s facility is at 730 Triplett St.
