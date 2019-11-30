Local nonprofits gear up for Giving Tuesday

Puzzle Pieces hasn't done anything special in the past when Giving Tuesday rolls around, but that will change Tuesday.
To remind faithful donors of Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit plans to feature its clients and staff performing live on Puzzle Piece's Facebook page.
Also, the nonprofit is inviting Giving Tuesday donors to come see its new facility at 2401 New Hartford Road. Puzzle Pieces opened there for the first time Nov. 11.
"We will give tours, and (donors) can meet the clients if they wish to make their Giving Tuesday a little more personal," said Amanda Owen, founder and executive director.
#GivingTuesday is a social media movement that started in 2012 as a way to emphasize the charitable aspects of a season now consumed by spending and shopping. People may donate money, time or talent to the nonprofits of their choice as a way of giving back during the season meant for giving.
More than 150 countries participate in Giving Tuesday.
For the fifth year, Kentucky Wesleyan College will participate. KWC officials set a goal this year of more than $150,000, which would push its five-year Giving Tuesday total to more than $750,000, according to a press release.
Last year, the college raised $156,647 on Giving Tuesday, which has become KWC's single biggest day of the year for financial contributions.
To attract donors on Giving Tuesday, Owensboro Regional Recovery will post statistics from a recovery center outcomes study to show the impact the residential substance abuse treatment program has on its clients, said Hailey Hidenrite, ORR outreach and development coordinator.
"(We are) asking donors to give back to a program that gives," Hidenrite said.
Donations to ORR can be made by visiting https://squareup.com/store/owensboro-regional-recovery.
"We plan on using donations to do some improvements to our building," Hidenrite said.
ORR's facility is nearly 10 years old.
Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club received about $1,800 in donations during Giving Tuesday last year, said Kathy Doup, resource development director.
Doup has some plans in place to draw attention to the club on Tuesday.
The nonprofit will post messages on social media and send emails to its supporters. Doup said Giving Tuesday signs will go up at Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club facilities.
"We publicized it on our website, and we're putting something on our Facebook pages," she said. "Every little bit helps. People have been very generous. We hope they remember us again this year."
