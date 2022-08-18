Nurse 1

Deanna Robinson, LPN with ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, left, accepts the Dan Wilford Award from Community Hospital Corporation President Jim Kendrick for her work in Dawson Springs immediately after the December tornado.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

Deanna Robinson was honored Tuesday with the Dan Wilford Award from the Community Hospital Corporation for help she provided after the December tornado.

Immediately following the Dec. 10 tornado, Robinson, a Licensed Practical Nurse at ContinueCARE Hospital in Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and a resident of Dawson Springs, left her home in the middle of the night to start rescuing people from under their demolished homes.

