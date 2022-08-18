Deanna Robinson was honored Tuesday with the Dan Wilford Award from the Community Hospital Corporation for help she provided after the December tornado.
Immediately following the Dec. 10 tornado, Robinson, a Licensed Practical Nurse at ContinueCARE Hospital in Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and a resident of Dawson Springs, left her home in the middle of the night to start rescuing people from under their demolished homes.
“It humbles you very much when you have seen what I have seen in the community and at work,” she said. “It makes you appreciate more of what you have.”
Robinson was recognized for those efforts by being named the recipient of the 2022 Dan Wilford Award.
“It is really to recognize the contributions they make in patient care, in their community, and to the organization as a whole,” said Nancy Lloyd, the vice-president of HR, Post-Acute Services,. “It is really quite an honor for our smallest hospital as this year’s winner.”
Michelle Mullen, CEO and CNO at ContinueCARE, described Robinson as selfless and giving, doing things with no intention of ever receiving recognition.
“She has such a passion and commitment to others on a personal and humanitarian level,” said Mullen,
She said Robinson called her the next morning to see if Mullen could cover Robinson’s shift so she could continue to work with the first responders in Dawson.
“Of course, we covered her shift. We allowed her several days off with pay to continue to support her local community,” said Mullen.
She said Robinson was present when several people lost their lives and when others were pulled from the debris. They were her neighbors, friends and family, said Mullen.
“Not only is she a hero to Dawson Springs, she is our everyday hero,” she said.
Robinson said she was very thankful and honored for the award. She said she was just doing what any neighbor would do during a tragedy.
“As a citizen of Dawson, I love my community. I love the atmosphere Dawson Springs brings to people coming in and out of Dawson,” she said. “That is where I raised my family, and that is where I will be till the end of time.”
The Dan Wilford Award was created 26 years ago when Community Hospital Corporation was formed to honor a man who was instrumental in its founding and who was a mentor to some of the original leaders.
Lloyd said every year, each ContinueCARE Hospital nominates someone who shows community, compassion, and care for the award. An internal committee then selects one winner across all CHC hospitals.
