Local NWS administrators talk about their tornado experience

When severe weather strikes an area, the National Weather Service and its regional bureaus work to provide information as to the direction, speed and severity of the storms and provide watches or warnings for areas that are in the path of those storms.
Dec. 10 was a day of all days for meteorologists in western Kentucky, tracking a line of storms that produced an EF-4 tornado that blazed a path through Cayce, Mayfield, Benton and Princeton, leaving death and injury and destroyed homes and businesses in its wake.
Christine Wielgos, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Paducah bureau, and Steve Eddy, the NWS-Paducah meteorologist in charge, spoke at the National Weather Association’s annual meeting in Pittsburgh last August about their experience with the infamous storm.
WPSD Local 6 meteorologists Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren also spoke at that NWA national meeting about the Dec. 10 tornado.
Wielgos has been with the National Weather Service bureau in Paducah for 22 years, starting as an intern and working her way up to forecaster and lead forecaster. On Dec. 5 — just five days before the tornado — she was promoted to warning coordination meteorologist.
“The main job of the warning coordination meteorologist is that we are basically the public liaison from our office to the outside world,” she said. “We do a lot of the damage surveys in collaboration with our partners and customers.
“I was actually one of the warning forecasters the night of the Evansville tornado (Nov. 5, 2005), which I thought was one of those big career moments for me, but I knew it was pretty early in my career and it wouldn’t be the last one.”
The night of the Dec. 10 tornado, Wielgos was watching radars and spotted the supercell storm in northeastern Arkansas.
“I thought to myself, ‘This is it. This is the storm,’ and that’s what everybody thought,” she said. “As I watched it move into Kentucky and cross the border, I saw the signatures and I thought, ‘This is going to be bad.’ In my mind, I’m thinking to myself, ‘How bad this is going to be?’ ”
Wielgos soon found out, as her phone lit up with calls from staff members, administrators and other weather officials.
“The one call I did receive that stunned me was from the Area 1 regional coordinator from the Emergency Management Agency for Region 1, which is all of western Kentucky, David Elliott,” she said. “It was shortly after the tornado went through Mayfield.
“He said, ‘Christine, we have tremendous damage in western Kentucky. We have injuries and we have fatalities,’ and when he said ‘fatalities,’ I couldn’t even write any more. I was so much in shock; it all kind of came to me: This is huge.”
Wielgos said there were no words to describe the devastation in Mayfield the next morning.
“it was unlike anything I had ever seen before,” she said. “When you cross that hill as you’re coming down U.S. 45 southbound, it looks like a bomb went off. That’s how bad the damage was, and it was overwhelming.”
Wielgos did damage surveys on properties affected by that tornado through February.
Eddy said this was his first time to speak to the NWA national meeting.
“What I was talking about (at the meeting) was looking at things through a manager’s standpoint,” he said. “I’m more the person in charge of being sure all the resources are available for the people and making sure they’re paid, making sure the lights are on — things like that.”
Eddy spoke about how he and other administrators worked to help the other meteorologists do their jobs and work behind the scenes to keep the operation working during a disaster.
“Our generator broke that night, so we talked about how my electronics staff — the heroic efforts they made to get it back up online as quick as they could and how we had to go into a backup mode,” he said. “We practiced that with other offices. We are one of 122 National Weather Service offices. We know that bad things happen.
“We practice with our weather service neighbors in Louisville and Springfield, Missouri, for ‘If we go down, can you take over?’ In that case, they had to take over in Springfield, Missouri, that night.”
Eddy said the power went out at the Paducah office around 10 p.m. as the storms were moving out of Graves County and into Marshall County.
“When the power goes out, we have systems in place,” he said. “We’ve got a generator and it transfers over — but it didn’t transfer over. Things fail, right? We’ve got electronic technicians here at the office dedicated to keeping the equipment up and running, and they immediately came in, they investigated everything and tried to do work-arounds.
“But immediately, you don’t want to lose the warnings. People’s lives are still at risk. The operations staff immediately called the backup office (in Springfield) and said, ‘Take over for now.’ ”
Eddy said all the information from the radars in Paducah, Fort Campbell and Evansville, Indiana, come to the National Weather Service and then goes out to TV stations, radio stations and others. If power is lost, that information doesn’t get out.
“That’s why we have backup systems there,” he said. “But this was one of those freak things that actually was a transfer box that went out. So, the power transferring from commercial (power) over to the generator wouldn’t kick over.
“We had people come down and look at it, and they said we need to replace that box, but they don’t even make these any more, and it was in the middle of COVID, where we had supply chain problems, and there’s one (transfer box), but it’s in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. So, we had to be very creative with work-arounds and stuff like that.”
Eddy said what he got out of the experience was that the backup systems work and was a testament to the bureau’s methods and practice.
“The warnings went out — awesome,” he said. “That’s what our main job is, getting the information out to the people. They shouldn’t even know anything bad is going on here. That was the point, and that worked.
“It’s horrible that people lost their lives and people lost their livelihood and people were impacted so negatively with a disaster like this, but if you go out and talk with people and you hear that they got the message early, they had time to prepare and they did the right things to prepare to protect their family and followed all of the things we’ve been telling them for the last 20 to 30 years.”
