Local NWS administrators talk about their tornado experience

Christine Vielgos and Steve Eddy pose in front of a chart showing the path of the Dec. 10 tornado at their National Weather Service office in Paducah. Like Trent Okerson and Noah Bergren of WPSD Local 6, they spoke at the National Weather Association’s annual meeting in Pittsburgh last August.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

When severe weather strikes an area, the National Weather Service and its regional bureaus work to provide information as to the direction, speed and severity of the storms and provide watches or warnings for areas that are in the path of those storms.

Dec. 10 was a day of all days for meteorologists in western Kentucky, tracking a line of storms that produced an EF-4 tornado that blazed a path through Cayce, Mayfield, Benton and Princeton, leaving death and injury and destroyed homes and businesses in its wake.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.