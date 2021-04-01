Daviess County reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following a trend that has seen an increase in confirmed cases of the virus in recent weeks.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said during a Facebook Live community COVID-19 update Wednesday that after spending some time trending downward, the numbers are beginning to rise again.
“We got down to, I think it was 10... which meant we were about to get into the Yellow (Zone) and we turned around and started back up,” he said.
Daviess County remains in the state’s COVID-19 Yellow Zone, with 13.5 positive cases per 100,000 people reported as of Tuesday. The overall positivity rate statewide is 10.3 positive cases per 100,000 people.
“For the longest time we were below the commonwealth’s rate, now we are back above it,” Mattingly said.
Some counties in eastern Kentucky have been moved into the Green Zone. As of Wednesday, those include Ballard, Hickman, Carlisle and Robertson counties. Counties with fewer than 1 positive case of coronavirus per 100,000 people are eligible for the Green Zone.
Lyon County remains in the state’s Red Zone with a test positivity rate of 26.1 per 100,000 people.
“Some of you may remember they had an outbreak at the Kentucky State (Penitentiary),” Mattingly said. “They were at an incident rate of 600 cases per 100,000 but they are slowly coming back down.”
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 18,799 people have been fully vaccinated in Daviess County, or 18.5% of its total population, Mattingly said.
“It equals 24.4% of those who are 18 years old or older and actually equals 55.9% of those who are 65 and older,” he said.
Mattingly was joined by local pharmacists Carl Lewis of Nation’s Medicines, Martika Martin of Danhauer Drug Store and Ron Poole of Poole’s Pharmacy Care to discuss the role of local pharmacies in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.
Lewis said local pharmacies can provide any vaccine that might be needed for a patient.
“We work with their doctor to verify the need for the vaccine and then we are able to take care of that,” Lewis said.
Martin said Danhauer Drug Store has mainly received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to date, but also some doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Due to its more recent approval, there is not as much supply of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as its two-shot counterparts from Pfizer and Moderna.
“We are not getting a whole lot of doses of Johnson & Johnson at a time from the state just because they are not making as much as Pfizer and Moderna right now,” she said.
Poole said that his pharmacy has received predominately the Pfizer vaccine, and was able to borrow an ultra-low temperature freezer from Bard Distillery in Graham to keep the vaccine at its optimum temperature. Poole said he has also received some doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“You can compare the three,” he said. “Obviously the Pfizer is 95% effective, Moderna is 94.1% effective and Johnson & Johnson is 72% effective.”
Mattingly said that he has received both shots of the Moderna vaccine, and his only side effect was feeling a little tired and run down for about 12 hours. A small price to pay for protection against a virus that has killed more than 2.1 million people worldwide, he said.
The conspiracy theories and misinformation being spread about the vaccine are disappointing to see, Mattingly said.
“I find it interesting that everyone goes on Facebook and all the sudden, they get their pharmacy degree or their medical degree or whatever and they become experts,” he said.
Poole said he has experienced issues when posting factual information about the vaccines on Facebook and, “got blasted for it.”
“I just would encourage every single person, please call one of us on this virtual meeting today or call a healthcare professional and quit listening to people that are just picking up stuff on Facebook or the internet,” he said.
Mattingly said that while everyone is entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own facts, and the facts show the vaccines are effective.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination sites, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer
