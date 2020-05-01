Local photographer Tom Carr organized a display of senior photos outside of McLean County High School a couple of weeks ago, which has received a lot of local recognition and appreciation.
Carr set up photo signs of each graduating senior out on the front lawn of the high school so that people could drive past and look at them as a way to honor the class of 2020 during these unprecedented times. Independence Bank also donated a class of 2020 banner to hang out in front of the school at the center of the photo display as well.
Carr said he got the idea after seeing what other photographers and schools were doing to honor seniors throughout the country that were missing the last of their school year.
“We’re all doing different things; banners and signs, so I just contacted the school … to see what they would say and … they were all for it,” Carr said.
Carr took a video driving through the display and posted it on Facebook. The video of the display currently has more than 18,000 views on Facebook and has received appreciation throughout the community.
“Thank you so much for giving this to our seniors and their families,” one viewer, Jolene Lott, commented on the video.
“I just saw that there’s been a lot of feedback on Facebook, you know, people thanking the school and all the ones that have had a part in putting it together and giving back to the seniors,” Carr said.
MCHS made a post asking parents and students not to remove their photos from the display until Friday May 1, as the display still has cars driving through it every day and has received such a significant community response over the efforts.
