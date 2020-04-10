OCTC extending application deadline for surgical program, hosting virtual conference
Owensboro Community & Technical College is extending deadlines to apply for the associate in applied science degree surgical technology program, and the school is hosting a remote pre-admission conference from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 15 for prospective students.
Please email program coordinator Zara Basham at zara.basham@kctcs.edu for a link to the meeting, or call 270-686-4650.
OPS April board luncheon canceled
Owensboro Public Schools has canceled its April board luncheon that was originally scheduled for Thursday. The next OPS meeting will take place on April 23 at 4:30 p.m.
Woman digs up grenade in garden
The Owensboro Police Department’s hazardous device unit was called to detonate a grenade Thursday, that was discovered buried near a home on Medley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say a homeowner in the 3700 block of Medley Road was digging with a tiller near her home shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when the tiller threw out an object that looked like a grenade.
Reports say a deputy arrived and sent a photo to OPD, which sent the department’s hazardous device unit. The unit’s robot collected the grenade and placed it in a hole, where team members detonated it.
No other information about the incident was available Thursday night.
American Legion cancels convention over virus concerns
LOUISVILLE — The American Legion announced it will cancel the group’s annual national convention this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The convention, which was scheduled to be held in Louisville, will be moved to August 2021, the veterans’ organization said Wednesday in a news release. The rescheduled convention will take place in Phoenix.
American Legion National Commander James Oxford said the decision was necessary to protect the safety of the group’s members.
This is the first time the organization’s national convention has been canceled.
University of Kentucky cancels summer athletic camps
LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has canceled summer athletic camps and clinics.
The cancellations are part of the university’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school said in a statement. The move includes camps for all sports that were scheduled through July 31, both on and off campus, the statement said.
UK Athletics said it would automatically process refunds for those who already paid for a camp or clinic.
In addition to the cancellations, UK said no further camps or clinics will be scheduled until further notice. UK Athletics officials are monitoring the situation and will decide when it is safe to resume offering camps and clinics to young athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.