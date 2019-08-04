Discrimination exists in Owensboro, and it hurts.
Just ask Kevin Bowlds and other members of the local LGBTQ community.
Bowlds has dealt with discrimination most of his life.
In high school, fellow students slurred him because he was gay.
At one point, he was estranged from his family.
A property manager once denied Bowlds and his partner an apartment rental for one reason: They were gay.
In 2015, Bowlds sought help from a local primary care provider for issues related to depression. When Bowlds later reviewed his electronic medical chart, he found the doctor had listed "homosexuality" as one of his symptoms, along with neck pain, acid reflux and anxiety.
During the office visit, he never mentioned his sexual orientation.
Bowlds took immediate steps to have his chart changed. Calls to the doctor's office went unanswered.
He contacted Owensboro Health and the software company that created the health system's electronic medical records program. He sought the counsel of a civil rights attorney in Louisville and called the American Civil Liberties Union.
Bowlds contacted a California resident who had sued his physician over the same issue.
After two years of anger, frustration and emotional distress, "homosexuality" was erased from Bowlds' medical chart.
"But there was no apology," he said. "There was no explanation why it was on there from the beginning."
In May 2017, Bowlds received a two-sentence letter that simply stated his record had been corrected.
More recently, Bowlds was hurt by a far more personal barb.
His husband, Chad Benefield, was invited to a party. The hostess asked Benefield to bring his wife.
When Benefield told the hostess he was married to Bowlds, she told Benefield to leave his husband at home and to bring one of the couple's four dogs instead.
"It's not accurate to assume or say there's not evidence of LGBTQ discrimination here," Bowlds said. "It does happen in a variety of forms."
Fairness ordinances
In June, Henderson adopted a fairness ordinance, which protects the LBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning) community.
Henderson was the 11th Kentucky city to approve a fairness ordinance. Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah and Maysville also have ordinances that prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender choice.
In 2014, the Owensboro City Commission considered a fairness ordinance but tabled it.
Most city officials recently went on the record saying such protections aren't needed in Owensboro because they haven't seen enough strong evidence that LGBTQ discrimination exists locally.
Henderson City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Brad Staton once felt the same about his town. In the beginning, he was ready to vote against a fairness ordinance.
"I thought there were already laws in place that provided protections for those who are part of our LGBTQ community," he wrote in a June 29 special report to the Gleaner, the city's newspaper. "I thought this wasn't really a prevalent issue in today's Henderson, that discrimination was a thing of the past."
Then, residents spoke up.
"After reading the letters and messages, fielding the phone calls, listening at the town hall discussion, and meeting with a number of our citizens both for and against the ordinance, one thing became very clear: I was wrong about discrimination being a thing of the past," Staton wrote.
He voted in favor of the ordinance.
Quest for fairness
Melissa Smith of Owensboro knows the heartache of rejection and discrimination.
For 12 years, Smith has owned Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing, a successful Scherm Road business that employs seven people. When the shop outgrew its first location, she started the search for a bigger space.
"I had a lot of trouble trying to find a place to put my business," she said.
Smith found a property she liked and inquired about it. A prominent Owensboro property manager -- in front of other people in his office -- laughed in her face. "He said he didn't rent to people like me."
The experience embarrassed and humiliated her.
Through the years, she's been turned down for apartment rentals, too.
"They were excited to meet me until I said I had a girlfriend," Smith said.
When she was employed as a social worker, Smith felt bullied and pushed out by her employer. She eventually quit.
She's been attacked on social media and shunned at events.
A national survey conducted for National Public Radio, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found 57% of people in the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning) community have been the victims of various types of discrimination, including threats and violence.
The survey shows one in five LGBTQ people avoid seeking medical care due to discrimination.
People of color who are part of the LGBTQ community are twice as likely as their white counterparts to be discriminated against when looking for work or interacting with law enforcement officers, the report said.
Unprotected class
State and federal civil rights legislation offers protection from discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, age (over 40), sex, disability and familial status.
LGBTQ people do not receive any protection under the law. They can be legally fired from a job, denied an apartment or kicked out of a restaurant based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.
In addition, Kentucky is among several states that have adopted Religious Freedom Restoration Acts, which mirror the federal RFRA. If a law "substantially burdens" a person's religious beliefs, he or she may be exempted from the law.
In 1993, the ACLU supported the federal RFRA, but its response has changed over the years, said Amber Duke, communications director for the ACLU of Kentucky.
The ACLU of Kentucky opposed the state RFRA.
"Instead of it being a shield for religious freedom, people have been using it as a sword for discrimination," Duke said.
The ACLU of Kentucky has joined the state's Fairness Coalition, which is working to establish a statewide law that would provide a blanket of protection for all residents.
"Everyone should have an opportunity to make a living, have a roof over their heads or enjoy a dinner at a restaurant and not be turned away because of who they are," Duke said.
Few formal complaints
The Owensboro Human Relations Commission received four inquiries regarding discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in fiscal year 2018-19, said Kaitlin Nonweiler, executive director. Two were related to housing, one concerned employment and the final inquiry was related to education.
The housing and employment cases were referred to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
Nonweiler argues against the notion that so few complaints means no problems exist in Daviess County.
"(LGBTQ) people don't report incidents of discrimination to us or the state because they are not a protected class and nothing can be done," she said. "Why report it? They have to relive the trauma when they know nothing can be done about it."
Louisville, Lexington and Covington officials expect one sexual orientation or gender identity complaint per 30,000 residents per year, according to the KCHR. That means a city Owensboro's size should expect two complaints annually.
Keith Duerr, managing attorney for KCHR, encourages people to report cases of discrimination. In employment cases, for example, evidence of other wrongdoing may be discovered during the interview process, and the agency may turn the case over to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
OHRC has in its files 354 letters of support for a fairness ordinance in Owensboro. Most of those letters are dated February 2017. The office also has eight personal letters from LGBTQ allies and victims of discrimination dated June 2016.
The letters were never given to elected officials. Nonweiler isn't sure why.
OHRC recently hosted an informal meeting a few weeks ago to discuss what happened with Owensboro's fairness ordinance in the past and what may be the next steps to take. About 15 people attended.
At the meeting, the group decided to meet monthly. The first fairness meeting will take place Aug. 15.
"Our community needs to have more education and needs to hear the stories of people who have been discriminated against," Nonweiler said.
Creating a fairness ordinance should not fall on the shoulders of the LGBTQ community, she said.
"They need allies to stand up and say we need this ordinance. It takes everyone coming together for a common cause," Nonweiler said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
Want to go?
Owensboro’s first monthly fairness meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 on the second floor of Brescia University’s Moore Center.
The meeting is open to the public.
Former Henderson Mayor Joan Hoffman and others who advocated for Henderson’s recent fairness ordinance will speak. Chris Hartman, director of the Fairness Campaign in Kentucky, will attend as well.
For updates on monthly fairness meetings, go to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission’s Facebook page.
