Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced that Kentucky restaurants and businesses serving less than 1,000 people will be able to hold 75% capacity starting May 28.
Capacity for Kentucky businesses and restaurants is currently at 60%. Beshear made this announcement as COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Kentucky.
He also said that he expects capacity restrictions to be completely lifted by July.
“We are getting so close,” Beshear said in a press conference. “If you can just give me a little patience, we’re coming up to a time where we can fully get out of this.”
Kenneth Harper, owner of Dee’s Diner, said that capacity restrictions have affected his restaurant dramatically.
“People had to figure out a new way to go about their everyday lives,” Harper said.
In regards to the newly announced increase, Harper said that he doesn’t expect to see an uptick in business.
“Sales are already up, and honestly, we’re blessed,” Harper said.
He added that business has greatly improved since the beginning of the pandemic due to an increase in to-go and drive-thru orders. He also cited the ongoing support from his customers.
“I feel like Owensboro has a great community for small businesses,” Harper said. “I don’t think other cities offer as much support as Owensboro for its small businesses and restaurants.”
Keith Cook, a manager at Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, said that capacity restrictions have tremendously affected business.
Like Dee’s Diner, Cook said that takeout orders at Old Hickory have greatly increased due to these restrictions.
“People are scared to go out and eat, and feel safer at home, so takeout has been crazy busy,” Cook said.
Cook said that while he thinks the rate of takeout will stay the same after the increase Memorial Day weekend, he thinks it will help dine-in business due to people wanting to get out of the house.
“We’re ready to go back to full (capacity),” Cook said. “But we can’t put our guard down yet.”
Cook also said that once restaurants are able to open at full capacity, he feels that there will still be lingering effects from the pandemic. He said that once people begin to feel safer going out, and start to get back into pre-pandemic routines, business will begin to go back to normal.
Capacity restrictions have been a big strain on Mellow Mushroom, according to General Manager Derek Stone.
“We’ve had to rebuild from the ground up with how we serve people and how we operate here,” Stone said.
Stone said that due to space restrictions in his restaurant and continuing to enforce social distancing, the raise to 75% capacity isn’t going to help business.
“It’s more of a space issue than it is a headcount issue,” Stone said.
With restaurants being expected to open back up at full capacity in the coming months, Stone said that Mellow Mushroom has been taking “baby steps” toward normalcy.
“I’m just ready to be able to show my whole face in my own restaurant again,” Stone said.
