A number of restaurateurs across the state have signed a petition in defiance of the restrictions focused on the service industry by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The petition, started by a group called the Kentucky Restaurant Rescue Coalition, had garnered 3,727 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon and the message, they say, is simple — if Beshear does not rescind restaurant closures on Dec. 13, participating restaurants will open to 50% capacity on Dec. 14, no matter the consequences.
The growing number of restaurateurs ready to risk closure in defiance of Beshear is not surprising, said Stacy Roof, president and CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
“We will be supporting them,” she said. “Right now they are taking the governor at his word that on Dec. 14 restaurants will be able to open at 50% capacity. The people in this industry are fed up and feel singled out, which they have been. Our job is to support restaurants and make sure they are treated like everyone else. He has singled out this industry without any data to back his decisions. He has threatened to revoke licenses, but many restaurant owners are saying, ‘What good is my license if my business is gone?’ ”
Despite facing hard times due to Beshear’s Nov. 18 ruling that shut down schools, in-person dining and beverage consumption as well as limiting gatherings, Owensboro restaurateurs don’t have the appetite to square off with the governor, especially with $10,000 in potential restaurant assistance on the line, said Carole MacQuarrie, Colby’s Fine Food & Spirits and Colby’s Deli & Cafe owner.
“We have applied for the $10,000 assistance for both of our restaurants,” she said. “In signing up for the funds you have to agree to use the money for its intended purpose, which is standard, as well as agree to follow what the governor asks us to do.”
As part of his new wave of restrictions, Beshear announced that he would dedicate $40 million in CARES ACT funding to provide small and locally-owned businesses that are not publicly traded or receive 50% of the sales via drive-thru an opportunity to apply for up to $20,000 to help with expenses.
MacQuarrie said she is hopeful things will get better soon.
“We are hanging in there and are committed to do whatever it is we need to do,” she said. “You can’t drive against it but one thing you can do is get out there and promote your business in ways you haven’t done and do your best to make it through this. My only hope now is that he will open us back up to 25% or even 33%. I doubt it will be 50%. He said this would end on Dec. 13, I am counting on that.”
For Brew Bridge owner David Haynes, the act of signing the petition or standing in defiance of Beshear at this point would be foolish, he said.
“I’ve never heard of any of these restaurants that are signing up,” he said. “We aren’t interested in the petition. Honestly, with an incoming president taking office in a few weeks, it would feel pretty foolish to defy the governor and then face a nationwide shutdown. We really need that $10,000 right now and we don’t want to step on any toes and risk losing it.”
Jared Bradley, Famous Bistro’s general manager, said it’s all about survival and safety.
“At this point, we want to be as safe for our customers and staff as possible,” he said. “While we may not agree with every decision that comes down, we are going to adhere to them the best that we can. We have applied for the assistance so we are obligated to not break his rules anyway. Even without the assistance, I would hate to be the place that went against the grain and find out that we are responsible for some small outbreak.”
Local restaurant owners are hoping that Beshear will keep his word and at the very least, ease restrictions on an industry that many think has been treated unfairly.
However, a positive outcome seems unlikely, said Bradley.
“When he says he won’t single anyone out. Those are empty words to someone in the restaurant industry,” he said. “I am not confident in his easing restrictions, given how he has handled things so far. He felt he had to do something and our industry is an easy target, given that we are so heavily governed. When Dec. 13 rolls around, I think he will extend the restrictions to the full six weeks and tell us that we weren’t doing what we were supposed to be doing. He (Beshear) will give the same tired explanation and restaurants will pay the price.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
