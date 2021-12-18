Owensboro’s Salvation Army is only halfway to their goal of $133,000 for this year’s Red Kettle campaign with just a week of collecting left.
Lt. Judah Irvin, leader of Owensboro’s branch, said he is still thankful even though they are falling behind.
“We are very appreciative of what the community has given,” Irvin said.
As of Wednesday, the faith-based nonprofit had collected $66,689.24 since the campaign started on Nov. 19.
This time last year, they had collected roughly $85,000.
“The pandemic is still creating increased need, especially for our food assistance and utility assistance,” Irvin said.
Irvin said they have had a good amount of volunteers sign up to ring bells but have had issues with people not doing their full shifts.
He also said the recent tornados that impacted western Kentucky caused some volunteers to understandably drop off.
Owensboro’s Salvation Army branch, along with Daviess County, serves Ohio, McLean, and Hancock counties.
Irvin believes that giving to others is what unites communities.
“Owensboro is big enough to have resources, but small enough so that everyone knows their neighbor and comes together to give to their neighbor,” Irvin said. “That’s what Owensboro is about, and that’s what Kentucky is about.”
He encourages people to give in any way they can, whether it be at one of the kettles or online.
“Every dollar, every hour, every check goes so far,” Irvin said. “Some families really depend upon community support.”
Irvin also said it is not too late to sign up to be a bell-ringer.
Anyone interested in volunteering as a bell-ringer can sign up at https://registertoring.com/.
Anyone interested in giving can visit https://give.salvationarmyusa.org/team/388735.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.