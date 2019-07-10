Local swim sites fight microbial foes

Local swimmers seeking summertime refuge in the water should tread carefully, experts warn, because microbial organisms in swimming pools, lakes, rivers and even spray parks can turn fun in the sun into a gastrointestinal nightmare.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of watery diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea known as cryptosporidiosis, or "crypto," tend to spike in the summertime because of the prevalence of cryptosporidium, a chlorine-resistant, waterborne microscopic parasite that thrives in recreational water.
Those parasites are protected by an outer shell that allows them to survive a host body and make them tolerant to chlorine disinfection, says the CDC. For that reason, filtration is the primary method by which cryptosporidium are removed from municipal drinking water systems and pool sites.
But no method is foolproof, says Clay Horton, director of the Green River District Health Department in Owensboro.
"Public swimming pools are big culprit," Horton said. "That's why we go out and inspect them regularly. We make sure the water chemistry is in balance and check the filtering equipment to ensure that it is operating properly. But because crypto is resistant and those systems take a while to circulate water, it's best to always have swimmers practicing good hygiene."
That means showering before and after taking a dip in the pool and always washing your hands, he said. Children, who are particularly susceptible to crypto because of developing hygiene habits, should be carefully monitored in a pool, given plenty of bathroom breaks and never taken to a swim site if they have symptoms like diarrhea or vomiting. Young children who have not yet been potty trained should wear waterproof swim diapers and those should be changed far from the swimming pool, Horton added.
Most importantly, he said, everyone should try to avoid swallowing water that has been untreated, whether it's in a swimming pool, a river, stream or elsewhere.
Crypto is a reportable disease in Kentucky, meaning cases diagnosed by medical professionals are given to the local health department where nurses or epidemiologists will track a patient's health habits leading up to and after the onset of symptoms. In 2019, there have been three confirmed cases in the Green River area — one in Daviess County, one in Ohio County and one in Henderson County. Another "probable" case was investigated in Daviess County, statistics show.
Last year, six cases of crypto were confirmed, all of which originated in Daviess County.
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department operates two public pools and three spray parks in the city, all of which are monitored by the state and health department. Assistant Recreation Facilities Manager Jennifer Hodges is the one primarily responsible for ensuring that they remain, safe, health and up-to-code.
She says Owensboro's Combest and Cravens pool sites and the Smothers Park spray park are monitored for free chlorine, total chlorine, pH and alkalinity every hour, despite only being required to do it three times a day. Where the state requires chlorine limits between 1-3 parts per million, Owensboro keeps its automatic sensors pumping to between 2-4 parts per million.
The spray parks at Legion and Kendall-Perkins parks use municipal drinking water and do not self-treat.
"We're constantly battling weather, the heat, oils and sunscreens that people are wearing," Hodges said. "It's a constant battle to keep it up to par, but we go above and beyond what's required."
Both pool sites filter entirely every six hours, and filter baskets are changed at least three times a day. Filtration tanks are backwashed whenever needed, too, she said.
The health department inspects all treated water sites at least every month.
Swimming pools aren't the only place where cryptosporidium thrive. Lakes and rivers, animal farms and even day care facilities can be breeding grounds, but officials say personal hygiene is always the best defense.
Austin Ramsey, 270-691-7302, aramsey@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @austinrramsey
