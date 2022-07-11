A local TikTok content creator is hitting the television airwaves.
Tom Pitt, a Cecilia resident and automotive aficionado, has accumulated more than 28.6k followers in more than a year on TikTok. A video of his will be appearing on the television show “Ridiculousness.”
“Ridiculousness” is an MTV show where host Rob Dyrdek and guests watch and react to internet videos.
While Pitt, an instructor at Hardin County Schools Early College and Career Center, typically focuses on car and automotive related videos, in February, Pitt decided to make a few videos during the ice storm while he was stuck at home.
In the video selected for the show, he satirizes television news and weather reports by saying that there is “2.5 inches of ice” on vehicles. It pans over to reveal an artificially made ice cube sitting on top the bumper of a truck with a tape measure showing that it’s 2.5 inches wide.
After posting the video, Pitt actually said it didn’t perform as well in terms of views and interactions as other videos he has made, and he said the video was ultimately not some of his best work. In fact, in the next video he posted made fun of this fact.
“It’s a total dad joke,” he said.
About a week ago, Pitt said he was reached out to on Instagram by a producer from “Ridiculousness,” and asked to use his video for a segment on amateur news reporting.
Pitt said he signed the rights of the video over temporarily so they could use it for the show. He said the episode would be filmed in August and then there would be three months of post production.
He said he would be told when it airs, and that he will probably have a watch party for it.
Pitt said in order to protect his intellectual property given the fact that he’s accumulated thousands of followers, he started a company called Shift Yourself Media.
Ultimately, Pitt said it’s all about the exposure to try and accumulate more attention for his work.
“The big thing for me is getting my name out there,” he said.
