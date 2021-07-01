In their 50th year of being Osmond family superfans, local residents Denise Martin and her twin sister Dianne Kirkpatrick will appear on NBC’s Today show on Thursday, July 1 to ask pop icon Donny Osmond a question.
Martin said the Today show made a social media post asking for fans of Osmond to share their backstory for an opportunity to be featured on the show via the Facetime app because he is hosting a new Las Vegas residency and released a new single titled “Who” on Wednesday.
“We did that and they gave us a call Tuesday from the Today show and they said they loved our story and asked if we would be available to Facetime with them,” Martin said.
Dianne Kirkpatrick said the pair have been fans since 1971 when they were 12 years old.
“I was in my homeroom study hall and one of my best friends showed me a picture of these five guys in a teen magazine and I was 12 years old,” Kirkpatrick said. “Then they released their first single “One Bad Apple” and that is kind of how it all started.”
Made up of brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay and Donny, the family band was originally billed as “The Osmond Brothers,” before the famous brother and sister duo became household names as Donny and Marie during the 1970s.
The sisters attended their first Osmonds concerts at the Kentucky State Fair on Aug. 20, 1971, where they were able to meet the band before the show.
“Their bus drove up and all the Osmonds filed off, including Donny, and we made our way down to the field and met every one of them (and) got all their autographs,” Kirkpatrick said.
The pair have seen the different variations of Osmond family acts about 200 times in the last 50 years, including about 25 times at the Donny and Marie Las Vegas residency that lasted for 11 years between 2008 and 2019. Their most recent concert was in 2019 before the show closed.
“They are just nice people and they love their fans,” Martin said. “I think because we are twins we kind of stand out and we have seen them so many times now they actually know who we are.”
Martin said that both sisters submitted a question to the Today show, and her sister Dianne’s question was selected to be asked during the show.
“It is awesome, it is a great feeling,” Kirkpatrick said. “This is one of the most exciting this that has happened in my 50 years of Osmondmania.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
