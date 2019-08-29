Kentucky's inaugural Run for the Fallen is quickly approaching and Owensboro veterans are prepping for the two day, 110-mile run.
The run, which takes place Sept. 7-8, honors those men and women that paid the ultimate price during the War on Terror. The inaugural Kentucky Run for the Fallen, which is affiliated with the national run that has had more than 50,000 participants run more than 200,000 miles since its inception in 2008, will begin at the Charles E. Shelton Memorial along the riverfront in Owensboro on Sept. 7.
The route will travel south on U.S. 231, head west on Kentucky 298 where it will end up on U.S. 431 and eventually Kentucky 81. Runners will head into Calhoun, Rumsey and Sacramento. From there it will continue on to Greenville. On Sept. 8, the route starts in Greenville and ultimately ends at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Along the route, runners will stop at 55 markers along the way to read off the names of Kentucky soldiers who lost their lives in action.
Retired U.S. Army sergeant, local storm chaser and assistant director of Kentucky's Run for the Fallen Chris Conley participated in the 6,000-mile national Run for the Fallen last year that ended its journey at Arlington National Cemetery, inspiring him to help create Kentucky's run, he said.
Conley, along with retired Army Specialist Eric Bertram and other local veterans, has been training daily for the run. For Conley however, his average 22 miles a week go past simple training, he said.
"We are losing 22 vets a day to suicide," he said. "When I participated in the New York Run for the Fallen, I met a woman named Jean, and met her at the side of the road and her son was being honored. What really grabbed my heart was these families of veterans that have committed suicide. Her son served 20 years and eight months (and) after being discharged, he committed suicide. This hat I run in is for her. We will be at the same marker on day three next year and we will do our hat ceremony and the hero ceremony. It is those little things that mean so much for these families. Each runner becomes close to a family and works to remind them that themselves and their loved ones' sacrifices are not forgotten."
Aside from the hat, Conley also caries the American flag with him on is runs, as a reminder of how much the people in the city of Owensboro support him, he said.
"The reason why I am running with the flag is awareness," he said. "The thing about Owensboro is it is the most patriotic city you can go to. The hoots and hollers of support I get from people is pretty amazing. It will be the same on the run. The turnout at some these markers is going to be exceptional."
The importance of the Kentucky run, aside from remembering the fallen heroes, is that it also gives families of the fallen access to the event so they can participate in remembering their loved one in this highly important event. Bertram said.
"This will be the first time that these families have not had to drive out of state to participate," he said. "This is strictly in honor of Kentucky's fallen heroes. It is important for them and we bring it to them. I would love to see this as a tradition. We were able to have a send-off for our men and women in the National Guard, which was awesome, and I believe that this would be celebrated with as great of a turnout as that every year."
For more information and to find out how to participate by joining the run or to donate or volunteer, email kentucky@runforthefallen.org, call 757-598-3524 or visit: RunForTheFallen.org.
