On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 19 in Daviess County, eight in Henderson County, one in McLean County, three in Ohio County, two in Union County, and one in Webster County.
Last week, Green River District saw an additional 159 reported COVID-19 cases. The past week also saw five COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.
To date, there have been 20,201 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. The districtwide total of recovered cases is now 18,121 (90%).
Ten reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized and 849 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 339 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
