LOCASH coming to Hall of Fame

LOCASH -- country rockers Chris Lucas and Preston Brust -- will return to Owensboro on Nov. 8 for an 8 p.m. benefit concert in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Lucas and Brust will donate all proceeds from the event to the Hall of Fame in support of its music education initiatives, they said in a news release on Friday.
LOCASH performed free concerts -- sponsored by Champion Ford -- on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center in 2017 and 2018.
The first year saw a crowd estimated at 7,600.
But the 2018 show, on a chilly, rainy night in August, drew only an estimated 3,500.
Woodward Theatre seats 447.
Back when they were known as the LoCash Cowboys, the duo played Owensboro at least nine times, starting with a 2006 performance in the Showroom Lounge of the Executive Inn Rivermont.
But that was before they took a song called "I Love This Life" to No. 2 on the Billboard country charts in 2015.
"I Know Somebody" made it to No. 1 the following year.
LOCASH's current single is "One Big Country Song."
The Nov. 8 performance, also presented by Champion Ford, will benefit the Hall of Fame's Bluegrass In The Schools, Saturday music lessons and instrument loan programs.
The Hall of Fame will use the money raised to purchase and refurbish student instruments and to continue its educational mission, it said in the news release.
"Everyone at Champion Ford has a real heart for this community, so we were excited when they reached out to us about bringing LOCASH back to Owensboro and to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum," Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame's executive director, said of the event.
"Music has always been a huge part of my life, and we must invest our time and energy to ensure great music has a future in our lives," said Duke Brubaker, Champion's president and general manager. "We are thrilled to partner with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum for this worthwhile event."
Tickets are $65.
Meet and greet packages are $50.
They are sold separately.
Meet-and-greet tickets include meeting the band with a photo opportunity, two drink tickets, light hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar and advance theater access.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.