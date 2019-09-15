Owensboro enjoyed an all-day celebration along its riverfront Saturday.
The fun started with the Bridge Run at 7:15 a.m., when runners jogged across the iconic Glover H. Cary Bridge, better known as the Blue Bridge.
As soon as competitive runners cleared the deck, the general public swarmed the bridge -- taking joy in walking where they usually drive.
The bridge reopened to traffic at 12:30 p.m., just 30 minutes before the three-hour Owensboro Air Show started.
When the air show ended at 4 p.m., the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum turned up the volume downtown with an outdoor concert that lasted well past dark.
On Saturday morning, about 30 members of the Daviess County High School class of 1964 walked the Blue Bridge as a group. Donna Wethington-Sauer of Stanley was one of two classmates at the head of the pack holding signs that read "DCHS Class of 1964."
That class celebrated its 55th reunion this weekend. Bridge Day has become part of its reunion festivities, Wethington-Sauer said.
She has enjoyed the event every year since bridge repairs were completed in 2011.
"You see all kinds of people out here," Wethington-Sauer said.
Owensboro has a love affair with the Blue Bridge. Walking across it gives people an entirely different vantage point, she said, and it allows time to appreciate the jewel of the city -- Smothers Park. "The view of Owensboro and the new park is wonderful."
By the time the air show started Saturday, Veterans Boulevard looked like a giant pedestrian mall.
Boats dotted the Ohio River.
A sea of people lined the riverfront from the RiverPark Center to the Holiday Inn.
Some folks ditched the crowd and sat on the northwest corner of the Daviess County Courthouse lawn and other locations off the beaten path.
Onlookers grabbed every bit of shade they could find.
Courtney Penrod of Central City was lucky enough to find a bench under the covered patio that leads to McConnell Plaza.
Penrod came with a group of eight other family members. She held 3-month-old Layla on her lap while her 3-year-old son, Wyatt, sat at her side.
It was the first time Penrod had attended the Owensboro Air Show. She didn't expect such a large crowd.
"We couldn't find a parking spot," she said. "We should have come a little earlier."
Closer to the Owensboro Convention Center, Nick Powers sat under a red umbrella with his 7-year-old son, Grant. The umbrella featured images of jets and logos for the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels. Powers bought it at last year's air show.
He's attended every air show since Owensboro started hosting them in 2012.
Powers and his son walked the Blue Bridge before coming to the show.
Grant liked walking the bridge. "I even threw rocks off it," he said.
Powers appreciates that the air show is free to the public. "It's a good attraction for Owensboro," he said. "It brings in a lot of business."
Among the first attractions at Saturday's air show was a group of three Beechcraft T-34 Mentor planes. Dr. Harold Cannon, an Owensboro Health neurosurgeon, flew the lead plane. He was the only Owensboro pilot in the program.
The crowd watched as Cannon and the other two pilots flew in from the west -- hugging the river -- followed by white trails. They flew in the V or Vic formation, first used in World War I.
"It takes a great deal of skill to fly like that," show announcer Rob Reider of Cincinnati, Ohio, told the crowd.
Next up: A bi-plane climbed straight up and stopped, hanging in mid-air.
"Power off. Power off. Power off," Reider said.
After the pilot restarted his engine, he flew the plane upside down and then took a steep dive for the river. He followed that by flying in a big loop.
The three-hour show included vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations and military jets, including the F-16 Viper Demo Team.
"What a great day for another air show on the Owensboro riverfront," said Tim Ross, public events director. "The weather was almost perfect, and a crowd of over 15,000 along the riverfront enjoyed the spectacular show."
The Owensboro Air Show continues Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Owensboro riverfront. Admission is free.
Renee Beasley Jones
