A Christmas to remember — that’s 2020.
That sentiment is actually true for the entire year, as far as I’m concerned. Early on in this pandemic, I printed out a set of “memory prompts” for each of my four grandchildren and implored my kids to encourage the little ones to fill them out. It seemed a wonderful opportunity to make the most of this weird year and to capture the children’s insights and perspectives about how it felt to stay home from school, to spend more time with mommy and daddy, to wear masks on the rare occasions they ventured away from home … things that started out feeling strange but, more quickly than one might imagine, soon became familiar.
Of course, my kids ignored me, as they always do, so alas, I won’t be able to add these documents to my grandchildren’s memory books. Years from now, when they are all grown up and this unprecedented year is in the far distant past, they will just have to look back on 2020 through the veil of time and try to remember what it was like.
Good luck with that.
But as for me, I try to remember as I go along.
And so it was that I stood at my kitchen counter yesterday with a radio tuned to a station that plays nothing but Christmas songs. I sang along with the ones I knew, which was nearly all of them. I found myself choking up as Snoopy and the Red Baron toasted one another, then laughed, a little embarrassed at my own sentimentality.
I am crushing peppermint bits, the pretty red and green kind, and reminding myself I will need to go to the store one last time to buy white chocolate so I can make peppermint bark. Last year, I made this pretty Christmas candy for all my neighbors but suspect that this year, people might be more reluctant to accept a homemade gift made in someone else’s home. So this year, I just sent cards to my neighbors, but at the last minute, decided to make the candy anyway.
After all, I like it too.
My thoughts are swirling, much like the wind that is whistling and howling around the windows of my little house. I hope I never fail to be thankful for the warmth and comfort of my home, filled as it is with my favorite things, not the least of which is a sense of security and serenity. A candle is glowing in the next room, its scent more reminiscent of autumn than winter, but it’s my house and my candle and that’s the fragrance I like best, so there.
At the moment, I am thinking about my father. I haven’t seen him since December of last year when I went to Buffalo to celebrate his milestone 90th birthday at a surprise celebration that was attended by all my New York relatives, which is a lot.
Except it’s not as much of a lot now as it was then. Just since September, four of those relatives have died, including two cousins and my father’s only remaining sister and brother.
I set the peppermint bits aside and walk over to the moose chair, picking up my guitar on the way. “Silent Night” always brings back memories — some of which aren’t even my own. One of these days, I promise myself, I will learn the words in German. “Stille Nacht” — I know that much, but even though I know how to spell it, I don’t know how to pronounce it.
I have a long way to go if I am ever to keep that promise.
I strum chords for a little while, not playing anything in particular, just content to be playing anything at all. My dog lifts an ear and gazes at me but otherwise doesn’t move. He is the perfect audience.
I am mildly perturbed with myself for not thinking to take my binoculars outside last night to look at the Bethlehem Star with magnification. I have almost convinced myself I could have seen the rings of Saturn if I’d only tried, but if I have been blessed with one gift, it is that of forgiving myself of my many trespasses, and I remind myself that the original Star was also seen just “as is,” and that was good enough.
It is a fitting end to the day — a fitting end to a year that has been filled with small victories and tremendous griefs. A year that will be remembered “as is,” a year that will be remembered as it was, a year that will be remembered as it never was.
And years from now, when we look back on this year to remember, all those things will be true.
