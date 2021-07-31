My Aunt Sylvia — a charming and gracious lady who grew up in the Liverpool area and met and married my Uncle Bill when he was stationed in England during World War II — called me a few days prior to my visit to my Dad in Buffalo.
“I’ll run by his house to be sure there will be plenty of food for you,” she trilled in her charming accent. “I’ll leave some brownies and coffee. Do you take cream?”
I thanked her — brownies are always worth a thanks — but added, “Actually, I don’t drink coffee.”
“Oh! Well, then, how about tea?”
“I do like tea,” I admitted with a smile.
“I’ll leave tea and sugar so you can enjoy a cup in the mornings,” she said.
And she did.
Waiting for me upon arrival was a lovely selection of teabags. Not the generic stuff that I usually buy for myself, but nice teas, quality teas.
Real teas.
Twinings of London brand, and Harney & Sons, and Bigelow.
Irish Breakfast tea, English Teatime black tea. Teas I’d never heard of: Chai and Ceylon.
Teabags that look and feel more like silk than the cheap tissue I’m accustomed to.
My dad drinks coffee, not tea, so it was without reservation that I hoarded the entire collection for myself. (He ate most of the brownies before I got there.) Dad has a big china cabinet filled with dainty teacups and saucers, but I chose a hefty coffee mug decorated with a cute little buffalo because, well, if you’re going to drink tea, drink it.
So every morning, while Dad was still asleep, I tiptoed into the kitchen and made myself a cup of hot tea, then sat at the table to enjoy it while leisurely reading the newspaper.
What a great way to start the day. This, I thought to myself, is how I want to live after I retire. Slowly and gently and sweetly.
Which is not the way I usually start the day in “real life.”
That involves getting to work while it’s still dark outside, arriving early so I can plow through the emails that accumulated overnight and generally get my day organized so that I can put out fires first, then tackle things that require time and concentration, then end the day with the fun and easy stuff.
Sometimes I have a bottle of water while I’m working, sometimes a soft drink. Not because I’m thirsty but it just seems natural to start the day with some kind of beverage.
But I really liked this new routine, so when it was time to pack my suitcase and head for home, I tucked the leftover teabags into my bag and brought them with me, then took them to the office the following Monday.
Later, thanking Aunt Sylvia again for her hospitality, I told her that I was continuing to enjoy a nice cup of hot tea at work every morning … and what a delightful way this was to start each day.
“Oh, I’ll send you more!” she said — and she did.
Within just a few days, a package arrived in the mail: Two boxes of Twinings Irish Breakfast tea, which I had told her was my favorite, plus four little packages of some kind of tea cookie, or maybe it is supposed to be called a biscuit. Shortbread, anyway, made with real butter.
Who knew?
And a note, written in Aunt Sylvia’s distinctive, swirly script: “Put your feet up, relax and enjoy.”
So I do.
Well, kinda. My feet are not really up, and I’m not entirely relaxed as I sit down at my keyboard in the early morning hours, shoveling through my inbox to see what the priorities will be for the day … but I certainly do enjoy dipping one of my pretty little teabags in a cup of hot water, savoring the aroma, sipping delicately as it cools.
And in my mind, I think of my Irish ancestors as they began their day, generations past and years long ago, with the reward of a cup of tea.
Slainte, y’all.
