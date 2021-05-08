Despite the fact that I have been writing this column for 33 years and a lot of people think they know everything about me, I can assure you that there are a lot of things nobody knows and that you wouldn’t believe even if someone told you.
Of course, some things about me are pretty obvious. Anyone who knows me at all knows that I don’t care about clothes, except for whether or not they are comfortable.
Given my complete and total lack of interest on the topic, though, it might surprise you to find out that I used to watch a show called “What Not to Wear.” I hardly ever agreed with the hosts’ wardrobe choices for the guests and certainly never followed any of the fashion advice they offered week after week, but it was felt good to learn that a lot of people besides myself actually like the way they dress, even if everyone else thinks they look like a slob. So maybe I was missing the real intention of that show, but again, if you know me, you already know I don’t care.
There are some things that probably ought to be true about me, but they aren’t. For example, I used to be self-conscious about my smile, but now I’m not.
The only thing that changed there is my attitude. My teeth are still kind of messed up because the whole structure of my mouth is kind of messed up. You know you have an interesting mouth when every time you see a new dentist, the first thing they say is “Wow!”
But Eleanor Roosevelt and Freddie Mercury also had messed-up teeth, and good luck finding better role models than those.
There are a lot of things that a person might think they know about me, but they would be wrong.
If you have ever played a game with me, you might think I am gracious about winning and a good sport about losing.
That’s what I want you to think.
It is not true.
I hate to lose and I always want to win. The only reason I pretend to be nice about either one is because nobody would ever play with me otherwise. Plus most of the games I play these days are with my grandchildren, and one of the things we always talk about is how to be a good winner and a good loser, and that lesson would fly right out the window if I said one thing and did another.
For the record, it is an effort for me to pretend not to see that triple jump that would sweep the board and carry me to victory in checkers.
But you know what?
Along the way, I’ve learned something about myself that even I never knew: Seeing my grandkids smile … well, that’s a feeling that could never be matched by winning any game.
