I confess to a certain smugness when, every year, along about Thanksgiving time, I call or text my kids and ask them what they want for Christmas. I feel pretty darn good about myself for being so smart and alert and on top of things.
It’s like purring “Check” to my opponents during a game of chess.
But then it all comes crashing down when my kids fire back the ultimate “Checkmate”: “Here’s my list, but what do YOU want?”
And that’s when I begin to flounder.
There are a few things that are pretty much always on my wish list — socks, jeans, a pony — but I don’t ask for any of those things because I am incredibly particular about my socks (cushioned soles, tall, thick, preferably wool) and jeans (at the waist, no weird stitching, deep back pockets).
As for the pony, my back yard is small and I don’t have a barn, so it wouldn’t really be fair for any pony to come and live with me.
So taking these three things off the table, I have to come up with suggestions for other things I want but would never buy for myself.
Sometimes it’s because I am too cheap, like the year I asked for a new television set. Now, understand, all I wanted was a simple, basic TV with a 32-inch screen, no special features, not “smart” or wired to connect to all the crazy streaming/stick things that TVs do these days … just a plain old TV, like they practically give away on Black Fridays.
Sometimes I want an item that is not necessarily expensive, but it seems extravagant to buy it for myself. For example, one of those little devices that you can turn on in a dark room and it projects an image of the galaxy on your ceiling. I don’t know why I think this would be so cool except that I really like the stars but am sometimes too lazy to get up in the middle of the night to go outside. This way, I could just reach over and press a button and gaze in awe at the majesty of the universe right in the warmth and comfort of my very own bed.
I have noticed that sometimes I ask my kids for something for three or four years before they finally get it for me. I don’t know if this is their way of making sure I really really want a particular item, or if they just think it’s a stupid suggestion and it takes a few years for me to wear them down into submission.
I asked for a CD player for my truck for years before they finally all chipped in and got me one. In retrospect, I believe this was mainly because they were waiting until they all grew up and moved out of the house and didn’t ride with me very often anymore, which was their way of saying they don’t like any of my CDs and didn’t want to listen to them.
This may or may not be the year I finally get a photo scanner. This has also been on my list for a few years, but I suspect my kids think that if they give me one, they might somehow be roped into sitting down with me to look at my extensive collection of photo albums. Little do they know, that would actually be an even greater gift than the scanner itself.
I am eager, and somewhat impatient, to find out if anyone gets me a ChordBuddy. I already know how to play the G, D, C and Em chords, but after suffering an injury to my hand a few years ago, it hurts to play the guitar the traditional way. I have high hopes that this device may be the answer to this challenge. If nobody gets it for me, this is actually something I might buy for myself, as it has been far too long since I have entertained myself with the plaintive lyrics of “Home on the Range.”
Other than that, my wish list just includes a few miscellaneous items that yeah, I’d like to have, but life would certainly go on without them. A vegetable steamer. A couple of books (as if I need more). A bottle of that biological solution that you use to clean headstones.
But here’s the thing, and I mean this with all my heart: I don’t need anything. The only reason I even have a wish list at all is just because it gives me something to look forward to.
Because the truth is, I already have everything I ever wanted.
I love my home and everything in it. I have a dog who adores me. I have my health.
I have grandkids who think I am fun.
And I have kids who ask me every year “What do you want for Christmas?” … even though they don’t realize they themselves are the answer.
