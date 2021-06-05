From the moment I first learned that a grandchild was coming along, I was determined to be the best Granma I could possibly be.
I wanted to teach my grandkids all the things they might not ever learn elsewhere, like calligraphy, astronomy, horseback riding, square dancing and orienteering. I wanted to take them on adventures near and far, nurture their imaginations and encourage their dreams. I wanted to create magical memories.
I wanted to love them wholeheartedly.
Whether I’ve been successful in any of those other areas, only time will tell, but I can assure you that I love those four children beyond all measure and without reservation.
The other thing I can tell you is that some of my greatest successes have come quite by accident.
A while back, I was in one of those el-cheapo dollar stores, who knows why I was there, and happened to see a little set of resin figurines.
There was a fairy, a little miniature fairy house that looked like a flower, some kind of ivy-covered trellis and a little bitty birdbath.
The set made me think of the little fairy gardens that I saw scattered around the landscape while touring Ireland a couple of years ago. Now what you have to realize is that the fairy gardens in Ireland are beautiful, elaborate and incredibly detailed. This set was crude and rather chunky. These items were not realistic by any measure, regardless of whether you believe fairies or real or not. This set was not especially charming and was certainly not the kind of thing that would have ordinarily caught my attention.
But what the heck; five bucks. Why not.
I took it home and arranged the pieces, rather haphazardly, I admit, in the flower patch in front of my house. If I thought anything about it at all, I figured maybe my grandgirl might enjoy seeing it the next time she visited.
Last week, she and her little brother came to spend the night with me. Briley didn’t even notice them, but sure enough, my sharp-eyed little grandboy spotted the fairy while chasing a ball during a rousing game of two-square on my driveway.
“Gwanma! There’s faiwy in your yawd!” he exclaimed.
“Really?” I replied, hurrying over. My surprise was not entirely feigned; I had forgotten all about it. “Well, well! How exciting! Did you know that fairies are magic? If you look at them, they stand still and don’t move … but then when you are not watching, they come alive!”
I have no idea where that fable came from, but Brody grasped onto the tale with absolute trust.
He spent the rest of the evening hiding behind the corner of my house, leaping out in an effort to catch the fairy in motion.
“She moved!” he cried every single time. “She was looking ova heah, and now she’s looking ova theah!”
Every now and then, Brody would dash into the house for some reason or another. Once he was out of sight — I freely admit this — I hurried over to the flower patch and moved the fairy from one place to another.
Upon his return, Brody was nearly delirious with excitement. “She weally moved, Gwanma! Look, she was ova theah, and now she’s ova heah!”
“This is amazing, Brody!” I said. We beamed at one another, caught up in the magic of the moment.
Briley, to my surprise, was only politely interested, but even more surprising was how completely enraptured Brody was by the discovery of fairies.
The last thing he did that night was check on whether the fairy had moved again (she had) and the first thing he did the next morning was look to see if she had moved again (yes indeed).
I took my grandkids home — and then drove back to the store to find a few more fairies and a couple of gnomes for good measure, and arranged them in a strategic and, I hope, realistic tableau in my garden.
They are still there, maybe standing still, maybe moving for all I know, but the only thing that matters is that they are there.
Just waiting for the moment when they can create a magical memory for a child … and a Granma.
