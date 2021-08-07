In a way, I like it when things go wrong, because that’s when you get the best stories.
Even though I secretly do not believe airplanes can really fly, I have flown a couple of dozen times now. Most of those flights are pretty routine: You check in, print your ticket, wind your way through security, sit in a chair in the waiting area, line up according to the numbers on the poles, find a seat, listen to the safety presentation, take off, get a little cup of juice or soft drink and a bag of pretzels, land, wait for everyone to haul their bags out of the overhead compartments (which may have shifted during flight), climb up the exit ramp and go on your way.
That’s all well and good, but there are no stories there.
On my most recent flights, however, there were several out-of-the-ordinary, which is to say, extraordinary, events — and those are the stories you tell your friends and family after you land safely again and they ask, “How was your trip?”
• In case you have ever wondered, a backpack decorated with glitter and sequins will set off all kinds of alarms when it goes through the security X-ray. Even if the owner is a wide-eyed little girl who isn’t quite sure how to respond when the TSA agent motions for her to step aside while the bag is opened and searched. My grandgirl Briley was pulled out for such a search on both the way to and from Denver earlier this year. She obviously is not a threat to anyone, but I gave her a big hug when she was released from custody and told her how happy we are that the agents are so dedicated to safety that they would inspect even a bag decorated with sparkly pink unicorns.
• Speaking of bags, you would think by now that everyone knows not to leave bags unattended in an airport. You would be wrong. Just last month, I sat in the Baltimore airport while a couple of agents walked around trying to figure out who had left a large duffel bag sitting by itself in the waiting area. I exchanged glances with the lady in the chair next to mine and asked, “I wonder if we should move a little further away?” She shrugged and replied, “I don’t know, but I hope this doesn’t end up causing an evacuation and we miss our flight. I need to make the next connection.” Well, eventually, a laissez-faire young man strolled up, received a stern lecture from the security officer (which appeared to make no discernable impression), and that was that. But I made sure I didn’t sit next to that guy when we finally boarded.
• But first we had to shuffle into place next to those poles with numbers on them, peeking discreetly at the tickets in the hands of our fellow passengers to figure out where we fit in. I’m usually Z-99 because I never do the preboarding or early check-ins or anything like that. I figure we will all take off and land pretty much at once so why bother. Anyway, the guy in front of me was wearing a facemask with a design that made the bottom half of his face look like a puppy. It was adorable. I tapped him on the shoulder and said, “You can’t see it behind all these masks, but everyone is smiling at you.” He beamed back at me. I just know it.
• Now we were on board, and everyone finally had their bags in the overheads and seatbacks in the upright position and tray tables stowed and we passengers were ready to … look out the window or stare at our devices or fiddle with our earpods or close our eyes and go to sleep … anything besides listening to the flight attendant as she rattled off the safety instructions we’ve all heard a million times before. But first: “Did anyone lose this?” All over the plane, heads snapped up and eyes locked on the attendant to see what prize she might be holding up. It was the safety manual. She smiled and admitted: “That was just a cheap ploy to get you to pay attention. Now then, if you’re seated in an exit row …”
• Just as we were about to land, the flight attendant returned to the intercom and said, “We’d like to congratulate Riley and Cameron as this was their very first flight!” The young man sitting next to me sat bolt upright and yanked off his earphones. “What did she say?” he exclaimed. I replied, “She was congratulating two little kids on their first time to fly.” “Oh,” he breathed, obviously relieved. “I thought she meant the pilots.”
• The flight was one of the roughest I’d ever experienced. Have I mentioned that I don’t believe airplanes can fly? That alone should tell you that I don’t really like to fly. But after I landed and for the next several days when friends and family asked me how was my flight, I gave the same answer every time: Every time the plane lands safely, it’s a good flight.
